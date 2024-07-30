This is gold. Just last month Reuters broke the news that the US government was lying about the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, via “a secret psychological operation”, involving “networks of online bots and other phony social media accounts”, to Filipinos and other Asians, who “were, at the time, heavily reliant on China’s Sinvoac to inoculate their populations” (and just a few days ago we caught them lying about border czar Kamala Harris). This is something that could bring the ‘pro-jab’ and ‘anti-jab’ people together, and even ‘left-wingers’ and ‘right-wingers’, since even if the information about the alleged pointlessness of Sinovac was actually correct the powers that be were still lying by attempting to manipulate people via bots and fake social media accounts - poor Coloured and Muslim people, too, if that helps the ‘woke’ understand how evil their trusted authorities are. Now Reuters reports that the US government acknowledges this: “the Pentagon also conceded it had “made some missteps in our COVID related messaging””. Source. They lie to you, and they even tell you they lie to you.

Okay then.

But of course there is more. How did they respond after being caught spreading lies that could have cost many lives? With a grovelling apology, surely? And a statement addressing their unbelievable hypocrisy after people like me were discredited, demonised, and more, for asking reasonable questions about the jabs? No, echoing their nonchalant response to their lies about Russiagate, they simply “assured the Philippines that the military “has vastly improved oversight and accountability of information operations” since 2022”, and “the U.S. military told Filipino officials that operatives “ceased COVID-related messaging related to COVID-19 origins and COVID-19 vaccines in August 2021.”” Reuters also reports that “Pentagon officials concluded its anti-vax campaign was “misaligned with our priorities.””

Okay then.

Extra: Let me get this straight. If I, and a few other highly qualified and intelligent people, have a couple of reasonable questions about the jab (questions that are even more reasonable now), we’re anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists? We apparently want grandma to die, and should be denied hospital care, the ability to make a living, the freedom to go outside, etc. But if the US government lies to millions of Asians to get them to stay away from the China jab, and even admits to conducting an outright “anti-vax campaign”, and doesn’t even so much as offer an apology, y’all are cool with that? And you’ll go on trusting them, and their allies in the mainstream media (who incidentally are owned by the same people who own pretty much everything, including the jab manufacturers), despite them lying to you, time (like the WMDs) and time (like Laptopgate) again? Okay then.

Extra: The brave Meryl Nass, one of the people suspended for asking reasonable questions about the COVID-19 jabs, kindly let me know that this whole debacle reminded her of the CIA organising a “a hepatitis B vaccination program” in Pakistan, in 2011, to help find Osama bin Laden. Turns out this has “affected ongoing vaccination campaigns, like a polio eradication effort”. Source. New Scientist summarised the story well: “CIA’s hunt for Osama bin Laden fuelled vaccine hesitancy in Pakistan”. Source. For all the talk from the powers that be of the dangers of misinformation, anti-vaxxers, and conspiracy theorists, it’s looking clearer by the day that they’re the liars, anti-vaxxers, and, well, actual conspirers.

