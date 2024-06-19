Reuters, apparently interested in reporting the truth for once, reports that the US government spread lies, involving the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine (notably a whole inactivated virus vaccine, not a novel genetic vaccine like Pfizer’s), disparaged China, and apparently put countless Asian lives at risk.

They report: “Through phony internet accounts meant to impersonate Filipinos, the military’s propaganda efforts morphed into an anti-vax campaign. Social media posts decried the quality of face masks, test kits and the first vaccine that would become available in the Philippines – China’s Sinovac inoculation. Reuters identified at least 300 accounts on X, formerly Twitter, that matched descriptions shared by former U.S. military officials familiar with the Philippines operation. Almost all were created in the summer of 2020 and centered on the slogan #Chinaangvirus – Tagalog for China is the virus.” Source.

They add: “The U.S. military’s anti-vax effort began in the spring of 2020 and expanded beyond Southeast Asia before it was terminated in mid-2021, Reuters determined. Tailoring the propaganda campaign to local audiences across Central Asia and the Middle East, the Pentagon used a combination of fake social media accounts on multiple platforms to spread fear of China’s vaccines among Muslims at a time when the virus was killing tens of thousands of people each day. A key part of the strategy: amplify the disputed contention that, because vaccines sometimes contain pork gelatin, China’s shots could be considered forbidden under Islamic law.” Why did they do all this? Apparently it was “payback for Beijing’s efforts to blame Washington for the pandemic”.

This is the same US government that approved the (or their) jabs, encouraged them, and even mandated them. Source.

Okay then.

Oh, and it looks like this act of ‘revenge’ is even more petty since it appears that the US is at least partly responsible for the pandemic, having funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan’s Institute of Virology.

Okay then.

Extra: Given that Sinovac is a traditional, and not a novel genetic, vaccine, many skeptics like myself would have been more likely to take it. I’m not so familiar with these more traditional COVID-19 vaccines (including Valneva), being limited by time, money, and energy, but I would like to look into this in future. I suspect they are far more safe & effective than the DNA and RNA jabs, with ongoing evidence very much going against the latter.

