Okay Then News

Okay Then News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Flemmer's avatar
Dan Flemmer
2d

As always, follow the river of cash. D

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
2d

You are correct. I see it every day. Have become a lay fraud spotting editor, lol.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Okay Then News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture