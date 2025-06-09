Okay Then News

Ralph
5d

Thank you Raphael!

You are the tip of the spear!

Yes, "More legal actions are no doubt on the way.” Such as false advertising of a pharmaceutical, perhaps?

Seems that the TGA did not approve the genetic vaccines even for preventing transmission, and yet many in government and elsewhere have been heard falsely promoting them for protecting Grannie, and for building 'vaccine-induced’ herd immunity.

From what I understand, the Australian Therapeutic Goods Act 1989 is contravened if a person advertises a 'biological' (such as a genetic covid injection) that is 'included in the Register’ (I believe these injections were included), for an indication (such as preventing transmission) that is not accepted ...

https://www.legislation.gov.au/C2004A03952/latest/text

Section 32BL 'Civil penalty for advertising biological for an indication'

A person contravenes this section if:

(a) the person, by any means, advertises a biological for an indication; and

(b) the biological is included in the Register; and

(c) the indication is not an indication accepted in relation to that inclusion.

Alison
5d

I shakes me head......

