With the US authorities announcing that healthy American children will no longer be recommended to receive COVID-19 vaccines, due to a lack of evidence (source), the Australian government does likewise, though with far more damning language: “Healthy infants, children and adolescents aged <18 years are not recommended to receive COVID-19 vaccine… COVID-19 vaccine is not recommended for healthy infants, children or adolescents who do not have medical conditions that increase their risk of severe illness. This is because the risk of severe illness was extremely low in this cohort over the course of the pandemic, and benefits of vaccination are not considered to outweigh the potential harms.” Source.

Not being one to hype things up, this seems huge to me. Not only is the Australian government no longer recommending the vaccines to young and healthy children, they are just about admitting that for this group the risks outweigh the benefits. Technically the wording stops just short of that, but it is literally a single adverse event (very likely in the near future due to the known and unknown unknowns) that could lead to outright declaring that the risks of the COVID-19 vaccines do indeed outweigh the benefits. Somehow, this highly significant revelation didn’t receive the same sort of attention with the mainstream media as when the Australian TGA declared that COVID-19 vaccine “benefits outweigh the risks”, even as evidence against the vaccines continued to mount. Source.

Okay then.

Extra: You may recall that I have argued via a BMJ journal that the myocarditis risk alone appears to exceed the COVID-19 vaccines’ benefits, at least for the young and healthy. A sentiment I reiterated in my recent peer-reviewed article debunking the infamous Watson et al study (which claimed that the jabs saved tens of millions in just one year); an article that was acknowledged by the US FDA and submitted into the official record by the US Senate. Another article specifically on the notion that the risks of the jabs outweigh the benefits, at least for the young and healthy, is forthcoming. And the notion should be obvious. Young healthy people statistically do not suffer from severe COVID. So even a very effective vaccine would yield effectively no benefits. Thus, even a very small risk would clearly outweigh the benefits. Throw in the evidence of negative effectiveness and… yeah. More legal actions are no doubt on the way.

Update: Following the references used by the Australian government I found that they were a couple of years old. So they knew, or should have known, about this for years, yet didn’t make appropriate recommendations. Legal actions, indeed.

Share