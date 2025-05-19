They know. They work for you. Make them act.

Let’s cut the BS. You all know about my devastating critique, published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, of the hugely influential Watson et al study, arguably the most influential scientific study of recent years, which claimed that the COVID-19 vaccines saved tens of millions of lives in just 1 year - and the FDA and US government now know about it as well. It’s time to take some serious action. No more defeatist soy boy crap about how nothing ever gets done, get off your ass and start getting it done. If I can do the things I have done, with no funding, no support (including from those on ‘our side’, particularly in my own country), and while suffering due to my various persecutions, y’all can do something too. If I sound pissed, yeah, you all should be too.

Although my refutation of Watson et al has not gone viral per se it has reached over 100k views on X, and 10k views on Substack. It has been liked and shared by people such as Dr Robert Malone, Dr Peter McCullough, and Steve Kirsch. It has been shared by Senator Malcolm Roberts of Australia (but for some reason not yet by US Senator Ron Johnson who effectively got me to do this analysis), and there are rumblings that Infowars might cover it. And no-one has refuted it. There’s the usual questioning over my qualifications and the size of the journal, but nobody has been able to explain what I got wrong about Watson et al. In any case, whatever happens now enough powerful people and organisations know about it. And that includes the FDA and the US government. I notified them directly and they published the links online for all the world to see (forgive the typo, I went to Washington in 2024). Source.

Like a lot of you I respect President Trump for his position on the vaccine mandates and do not blame him for the vaccines - he was lied to like the rest of us. But the US government, already aware that people like me were right about pretty much everything COVID-related, is now aware of my critique of the study that they themselves use to declare the vaccines a success. If nothing is done now, it is 100% on them. FDA head Dr Martin Makary, HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy, President Trump. And it is on you also. Keep letting people and organisations know what I and my fellow ‘COVID skeptics’ have figured out, keep fighting, keep dissenting, keep hoping, keep demanding that your elected leaders take appropriate action (which is a bit more than simply no longer recommending the jab), and hold the bastards who did this to us to account. Yes, it is tough, it is a real David vs Goliath situation, these people just about own/control everything. But they don’t have to own/control us, and remember, David did win in the end.

Okay then.

Extra: There is more (like my research on the clinical trials, negative effectiveness, excess mortality, and the risks outweighing the benefits in the young and healthy), and there is much more to come, including a bit of a smoking gun. I have completed an analysis - and await publication - demonstrating decisively that the COVID-19 vaccines are significant contributors to the mysterious problem of excess mortality persisting beyond the pandemic. I found a way to rule out the other major explanations, namely COVID-19 itself and the lockdowns, leaving the sole remaining reasonable explanation.

Extra: Just want to state for the record that I am not suicidal. I have suffered from passive suicidal ideation and more due to my horrendous treatment over these past few years (including from those on ‘our side’), but that is passive, and I am working through such issues. For those interested in my story I was fired from a large Australian children’s hospital for refusing the jab, even though I worked from home, and am in the middle of winning a series of legal cases against NSW Health - this is what led me to shift my research, utilising my training and experience in the Arts and the Sciences, to all things COVID-19.

