Following the recent publication of my peer-reviewed critique of the hugely influential Watson et al study (which claimed that COVID-19 vaccines saved tens of millions of lives in one year), and its receipt and recognition by the FDA, we learn that the US Senate is aware of it and submitted it for the record. Source.

It was very appropriate that US Senator Johnson made the submission, as he helped inspired me to undertake this effort, when he effectively asked me about Watson et al last year. He also indicated that all such studies need to be considered in light of my objections. So the US government is aware of my debunking of the most important study they cite in proclaiming the success of the vaccines, as well as my method in critiquing all such studies. There are also efforts underway to inform the British and Australian authorities. Let’s hope something comes of it. Scratch that. Make sure something comes of it. Always remember that these people work for you.



