Evidence of the harms done by COVID-19 vaccines continues to pile in, with an Italian study published by Springer Nature (Salmaggi et al) finding an increased risk of “CNS disorders following COVID-19 vaccination”: “The 28-day post-vaccination period was associated with a significant increase in the occurrence of ischemic stroke, cerebral haemorrhage, TIAs and myelitis (IRR 1.44, 1.50, 1.67 and 2.65 respectively).” Source.

Perhaps in order to get published (and I know this pain all too well), the researchers also felt the need to add that COVID-19 can also do such things, to the extent that they think their “study further supports the use of vaccines as a strategy to decrease the risk of onset of neurological disorders”. Of course, these side effects were some of the side effects found within 28 days. Maybe wait for some long-term safety data before pretending you have enough to make anything close to a risk-benefit analysis? At least data that goes beyond 1 month? Surely they’re taking the piss?* And how is it relevant if COVID-19 apparently does the same harmful stuff the jabs do? Did we all just forget that the jabs don’t stop you from getting COVID, no matter how much the authorities and experts lied to us about that (some evidence suggests they even increase the chance)?

Okay then.

*Extra: This is a British idiom meaning that they’re mocking us.

