Buy this, you get sicker, I get richer, everyone wins!

Bloody marvellous this is. The evidence for COVID-19 vaccine negative efficacy/effectiveness, and also the IgG4 class switch which may help explain it, continues to pile in. A Spanish study published by legit academic publisher Elsevier (Pérez et al.) found that IgG4 levels “increase markedly after the third mRNA dose against SARS-CoV-2”, and this in turn is associated “with an increased risk of infections”. The authors are even relatively honest in this article, stating that the “higher risk of breakthrough infection” warrants “further investigation into vaccination strategies”. Source. You don’t say! I myself would generally try and figure out if something is safe before effectively forcing it on billions of people, just one of the ‘silly things’ this ‘conspiracy theorist’ picked up while at pharmacy school. Of course, our betters still want us to rush out and get a booster shot, from as young as 6 months old. Source.

Okay then.

Extra: I keep saying it and now it’s coming. The dam walls are breaking and for some reason I’m playing a role in it. My vaccine mandate cases are progressing and I’ve got a bunch of important medical journal articles coming out very soon, one on excess mortality - I’m sure you can guess what’s causing it. Watch this space.

