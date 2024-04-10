Cancer is on the rise in the young and of course the experts find it to be “a mystery”. Source. Apparently hasn’t crossed their minds that maybe the COVID-19 vaccines could be playing some role, even thought the latest science indicates that their effectiveness and safety were highly exaggerated from the very beginning. There have been some rumblings from ‘our side’ that the jabs are causing cancer, but little in the way of published science. Mainstream news outlets like Reuters, as they do, gleefully point to the old “no evidence”, while outright stating such claims are “false”, with the obligatory link to conspiracy theories made, too. Source.

Now a new study (Rubio-Casillas et al.) published in an Elsevier journal makes some startling claims: “Evidence is provided that adding 100 % of N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ) to the mRNA vaccine in a melanoma model stimulated cancer growth and metastasis, while non-modified mRNA vaccines induced opposite results, thus suggesting that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines could aid cancer development. Based on this compelling evidence, we suggest that future clinical trials for cancers or infectious diseases should not use mRNA vaccines with a 100 % m1Ψ modification, but rather ones with the lower percentage of m1Ψ modification to avoid immune suppression.” Hopefully there’s none of this m1Ψ business going on with our jabs, huh? The authors also note: “m1Ψ was added in 2020 to Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 mRNA candidate vaccine”. Source.

Okay then.

Extra: Along with the proven links to cardiovascular deaths, and the equally mysterious rise in excess deaths persisting beyond the pandemic, methinks the jabbed are in for a hell of a time.

