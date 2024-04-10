Cancer is on the rise in the young and of course the experts find it to be “a mystery”. Source. Apparently hasn’t crossed their minds that maybe the COVID-19 vaccines could be playing some role, even thought the latest science indicates that their effectiveness and safety were highly exaggerated from the very beginning. There have been some rumblings from ‘our side’ that the jabs are causing cancer, but little in the way of published science. Mainstream news outlets like Reuters, as they do, gleefully point to the old “no evidence”, while outright stating such claims are “false”, with the obligatory link to conspiracy theories made, too. Source.
Now a new study (Rubio-Casillas et al.) published in an Elsevier journal makes some startling claims: “Evidence is provided that adding 100 % of N1-methyl-pseudouridine (m1Ψ) to the mRNA vaccine in a melanoma model stimulated cancer growth and metastasis, while non-modified mRNA vaccines induced opposite results, thus suggesting that COVID-19 mRNA vaccines could aid cancer development. Based on this compelling evidence, we suggest that future clinical trials for cancers or infectious diseases should not use mRNA vaccines with a 100 % m1Ψ modification, but rather ones with the lower percentage of m1Ψ modification to avoid immune suppression.” Hopefully there’s none of this m1Ψ business going on with our jabs, huh? The authors also note: “m1Ψ was added in 2020 to Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 mRNA candidate vaccine”. Source.
Okay then.
Extra: Along with the proven links to cardiovascular deaths, and the equally mysterious rise in excess deaths persisting beyond the pandemic, methinks the jabbed are in for a hell of a time.
I found all these references you may be interested in.
In May 2023, a Belgium study actually demonstrated how the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 booster vaccine actually caused B-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma in BALB/c mouse and the study not only provided histological evidence but also provided the framework of the mechanisms behind the causal effects of the mRNA jabs in causing lymphoma.
https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/oncology/articles/10.3389/fonc.2023.1158124/full
A January 2023 case report and meta-analysis of published literature by Italian doctors and researchers not documented one cases study of an individual developing Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma shortly after the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine by Pfizer but the meta-analysis revealed eight other patients who developed non-Hodgkin lymphomas or NHL after COVID-19 vaccination, including four males and four women. Five patients were vaccinated with the BNT162b2 vaccine (Pfizer), one with the ChAdOx1 nCOV-19 vaccine (AstraZeneca, Cambridge, UK), one with mRNA-1273/Spikevax (ModernaTX) and one patient with the recombinant replication-incompetent adenovirus type 26 (Ad26) viral-vector-based COVID-19 vaccine (Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Beerse, Belgium).
https://www.mdpi.com/1648-9144/59/1/157
A Romanian study in June 2022, reported two cases of hematologic malignancies in which the patients developed non-Hodgkin lymphomas or NHL after the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.
https://www.mdpi.com/1648-9144/58/7/874
A Japanese case study published in April 2023 showed the development of extranodal NK/T-cell lymphoma in an individual following the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s12185-023-03607-w
Another Japanese case study also published in April 2023, showed the development of subcutaneous panniculitis-like T-cell lymphoma after the mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine.
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ccr3.7143
A Taiwanese cases report published in March 2023 showed that the bivalent SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine booster caused in the development of Ph-Positive B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
https://www.mdpi.com/1648-9144/59/3/627
An international study published in April 2023 showed that the mRNA vaccines can cause the recurrence of cancer including lymphomas.
https://www.jnephropharmacology.com/Inpress/npj-10593.pdf
A South Korean study showed that the mRNA vaccines can cause aplastic anemia. While aplastic anemia is not cancer, but if left untreated, it may increase the risk of developing blood cancers like acute myeloid leukemia and serious conditions like irregular heartbeat and heart failure.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2023.11.15.23298565v1.full
In fact, a number of studies and case reports have shown that the mRNA Vaccines can cause aplastic anemia in many!
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2214250923001506
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0896841121001906
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2022.2140986
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jha2.443
https://www.thejh.org/index.php/jh/article/view/954/623
https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/ejh.13788
Besides the development of new onset lymphomas, the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are credited with causing the rapid progression of lymphomas in those already diagnosed with such cancers but had received these mRNA jabs.
A Japanese case report published in August 2022 detailed the rapid progression of marginal zone B-cell lymphoma after the BNT162b2 vaccine.
https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fmed.2022.963393/full
An article in the Atlantic detailed how a famous immunologist himself who developed lymphoma had his condition worsen after taking the COVID-19 mRNA jabs.
https://www.theatlantic.com/science/archive/2022/09/mrna-covid-vaccine-booster-lymphoma-cancer/671308
An article by a Malaysian independent researcher also detailed how the mRNA vaccines also worsened and cause the rapid progression in individuals with lymphoma.
https://medium.com/microbial-instincts/vaccine-safety-transparency-mrna-vaccine-might-worsen-lymphoma-cancer-in-extremely-rare-cases-370d7a895f74
In fact, there are so many other cases reports and studies that can be found on goggle scholar about the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines leading to the new onset of lymphomas and also adding in the rapid progression of such cancers.
I am friends with people who work at major cancer hospital, they told me new patient visits have been up about 5 percent every month and have been a while.