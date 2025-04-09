That COVID-19 vaccines are being observed as negatively effective (increasing chance of COVID infection and even death) has been a long-running theme here at OTN. One of the key players has been the Cleveland Clinic, and they are at it again finding in their employees negative effectiveness for “the influenza vaccine during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season”. They “calculated vaccine effectiveness of −26.9% (95% C.I., −55.0 to −6.6%). Yes, that’s a minus. They calmly conclude that they “found that influenza vaccination of working-aged adults was associated with a higher risk of influenza during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season, suggesting that the vaccine has not been effective in preventing influenza this season”. Source. Not effective? How about we call a spade a spade and acknowledge that the flu jab was found to be negatively effective, just as they found with the COVID jabs, and could lead to increased flu deaths? After all, it’s hard to die from an infection you never catch in the first place.

Despite this the CDC wants everyone aged 6 months and up to rush out and get it. Source. In Australia, some people are effectively forced to take it, that is if they want to keep their jobs at places like NSW Health. Source. Same mob that fired me for having questions about the COVID jabs.

Okay then.

Extra: Stop acting surprised. During the scamdemic Saint Pfauci - you couldn’t make this up - actually put out a paper revealing that it was pretty much pointless vaccinating against respiratory illnesses like COVID and the flu because they mutate too quickly. By the time the vaccines are out, if they’re even any good, it’s already too late.

Extra: Our old friend Morris (I earlier pointed out his hypocrisy in a top epidemiology journal) has attempted a takedown of this study on his X. I pointed out that if we accept his critique then the flu vaccine is at worst still negatively effective and at best not effective. Great job. Better go rush out and get it, huh? Then I pointed out, using logic a 5 year old could understand, that once you factor in the side effects, the risks should easily overwhelm the ‘benefit’. Source. He did not reply.

