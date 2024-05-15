Now criticising a country’s policies can be racist. As if it wasn’t bad enough that the term racism - traditionally referring to some sort of discrimination against a person on account of their race - has been redefined to be something that only White people can do to non-White people, as if Whites can’t be discriminated against.

CNN reports that in the US “The House voted on Wednesday to pass the bipartisan Antisemitism Awareness Act… The bill would mandate that when the Department of Education enforces federal anti-discrimination laws it uses a definition of antisemitism put forward by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.” This has raised alarm bells, including about censorship, with even the ACLU calling “on lawmakers to oppose the bill”, since antisemitism is already prohibited and the bill “would likely chill free speech of students on college campuses by incorrectly equating criticism of the Israeli government with antisemitism”. Source. Indeed, the IHRA definitions of antisemitism include: “Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.” Source. So if Israel (hypothetically) did horrible things like the Nazis did, you can’t say boo about it as that would make you racist.

Okay then.

Extra: The IHRA apparently also feels that “claims of Jews killing Jesus” is antisemitic, something found quite often in the Christian Bible. Source.

Extra: No, pointing out facts and problems is not the same thing as supporting the terrorist group Hamas.

