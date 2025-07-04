As if ‘feminists’ cheering as males beat the snot out of females wasn’t enough, we get another reminder as to the absurdity and danger of pretending that trans women are just like ‘regular’ women, with the Swiss national women’s team (for sportsball) being demolished by Swiss club FC Luzern’s under-15 boys team, 7-1. Source. Brings to mind the United States women’s national soccer team, world champions at the time, losing 5-2 to “the FC Dallas U-15 boys academy team”. Source.
Okay then.
Furthermore, Swiss star player Alisha Lehmann had recently complained about the ‘gender pay gap’, with her boyfriend, who plays for some of the best football teams on the planet, being paid far more for apparently doing “the same job”. Source. Same job…
Okay then.
Remember when the COVID-19 virus came around the government, and the some of the health department were telling you to look at the science, so take the vaccine. Men against women. I guess they’re NOT looking at the science now.
Yes. This is why we need to stop men playing in women’s sports.
So, just wondering whether instead of men’s competitions, for most sports, there should be OPEN competitions? In open competitions, prize money or wages for professionals would be the same for all participants. This would give equality of opportunity to any women who played in the open competitions