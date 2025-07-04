As if ‘feminists’ cheering as males beat the snot out of females wasn’t enough, we get another reminder as to the absurdity and danger of pretending that trans women are just like ‘regular’ women, with the Swiss national women’s team (for sportsball) being demolished by Swiss club FC Luzern’s under-15 boys team, 7-1. Source. Brings to mind the United States women’s national soccer team, world champions at the time, losing 5-2 to “the FC Dallas U-15 boys academy team”. Source.

Okay then.

Furthermore, Swiss star player Alisha Lehmann had recently complained about the ‘gender pay gap’, with her boyfriend, who plays for some of the best football teams on the planet, being paid far more for apparently doing “the same job”. Source. Same job…

Okay then.

