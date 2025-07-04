Okay Then News

Okay Then News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Danny Llamas's avatar
Danny Llamas
3d

Remember when the COVID-19 virus came around the government, and the some of the health department were telling you to look at the science, so take the vaccine. Men against women. I guess they’re NOT looking at the science now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ralph's avatar
Ralph
1d

Yes. This is why we need to stop men playing in women’s sports.

So, just wondering whether instead of men’s competitions, for most sports, there should be OPEN competitions? In open competitions, prize money or wages for professionals would be the same for all participants. This would give equality of opportunity to any women who played in the open competitions

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD)
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Okay Then News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture