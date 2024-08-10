Shitty AI depicting two ‘women’ having a ‘fair fight’.

After years of feminists telling us that males are awful and violent, that males perpetuate rape culture, and that male violence against females has to stop, we are now supposed to celebrate when ‘stunning and brave’ trans women, who are actually male, win gold medals, beating the absolute daylights out of real women at the Paris Olympics (including a world champion), apparently proving that it takes a man to be a real woman. Female boxers getting beat so hard, losing every single round, with one even crying, quitting, and saying they have “never been hit so hard”. Source. So controversial have these events been that President Trump commented on the matter, declaring that he “WILL KEEP MEN OUT OF WOMEN’S SPORTS!” Source. The mainstream media has been hard at work gaslighting us (which they’ve been doing a lot of lately), proclaiming that these are ‘real women’ and ‘real females’, like CNN, who referred to “an often misinformed debate about how women are allowed to compete in sports”. Source.

Okay then.

Extra:

Ackchyually… it isn’t that simple. Based on various reports, claims, and beliefs about the boxers in question, which may of course be inaccurate (and it doesn’t really matter for now), I take it that the boxers, and a certain high-profile runner from a few years back, did not live their lives as boys and men, deciding to ‘transition’ coincidentally around the time they realised they couldn’t compete with the other boys and men, but actually were raised as girls and have been recognised as women; they have what appear to be female or at least ambiguous genitalia; they do not identify as transgender women but ‘real women’; and they suffer from 5-ARD, which means that they are genetically male (hence their relative height, muscles, and lack of breasts), with XY sex chromosomes, and more testosterone than a typical female, though developmental issues led to unusual external genitalia at birth (source).

Depending on definitions, they could be considered male or intersex, though I would veer towards calling them male. In any case, a lot of conclusions and questions arise from this turn of events:

Is this situation evidence that there is indeed a difference between sex and gender? Of course, accepting this doesn’t mean that it should follow that trans women can enter female spaces. I find it does the opposite. It’s effectively built into the definition that a ‘trans woman’ is not female. If sex and gender are different, allowing for a recognition of the existence of trans women, then their gender identity should be considered irrelevant for their irrational and even dangerous desire to enter female spaces like female bathrooms, female hospitals, female prisons, and yes, female sports. They can identify as whatever they wish, adopting whatever gender they wish (even ‘woman’, whatever that is), but they are male. Why would we allow males into spaces we’ve collectively reserved for females, specifically to keep females safe from… males?

Are these controversy-attracting athletes males? If so it seems obvious to me that they shouldn’t be in female spaces, and actually are trans women even if they don’t identify as such.

Or are they intersex? If so, what do we do with them? While transgenderism is controversial, intersex is a thing, whether you know about it or not. Even if we draw a strict line in the sand saying that XY is male and XX is female, there are people born outside that dichotomy, however rare it might be. If certain intersex people have male-like advantages over females, should we disadvantage females by putting the intersex in female spaces, or should we disadvantage intersex people by putting them in male spaces? Do we discriminate against the majority or the few? Should intersex people have their own categories?

Or should we completely eliminate all sex and gender distinctions, which would, among other things, virtually guarantee the end of female sports? Modern feminists would be delighted, because they apparently care more about the feelings of women with penises. Isn’t it ironic that they claim that tradwives who use the freedom granted to them by early feminists to opt for a lifestyle that they find fulfilling are setting feminism back while calling for the very thing that would actually set feminism back? I’m old enough to remember when feminism was about… females. Blows my mind that ‘far right’ males are nowadays the ones who are more interested in fighting for the rights and freedoms of females.

Share