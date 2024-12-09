News outlets like CNN reported that the outgoing President Biden is “considering issuing preemptive pardons to people like Dr. Anthony Fauci”. Source. And so soon after his hypocritical and deceitful pardon of America’s favourite crackhead, Hunter Biden.

Of course, a federal criminal pardon is not a guaranteed protection against state crimes, and still leaves the door open for civil lawsuits. Apart from all that, however, and the optics around preemptive pardons, we must wonder, what exactly did Fauci (and the others) do that would merit such a preemptive pardon? Is there a great risk that he will soon be found guilty of federal crimes? Pray tell, what did he do wrong? Would it have something to do with his lies around COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccines? If everything was above board, surely people like Fauci have nothing to fear once President Trump and RFK Jr get to work?

Okay then.

