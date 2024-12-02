The saga of the laptop from hell is apparently over. Convicted criminal and beloved druggy Hunter Biden (the infamous laptop played a role, the same one that the elites outright lied about, which may have cost President Trump the 2020 election) has been pardoned by The Big Guy, Mr 10%, the guy who sniffs kids and brags about how children love touching his leg hair, his father, President Biden. And not just for one particular crime, crimes potentially committed over the past 10 years, which is a highly suspicious timeframe for those in the know. Source. What if the guy committed murder or rape during that time? Who cares, huh? But fair enough, yeah? Presidential pardons are a thing, right? Well…

It’s probably fine if you don’t mind the ‘good guys’ giving us yet another big fat dose of lies and hypocrisy, which supporters of the Democrats/the elites are apparently cool with, as proven time and time again (the US gov’s anti-vax campaign in Asia was a doozy). As long as they get late-term abortions and dudes with big penises in female spaces, amirite? Ahem. This is the same Biden who said he would clearly not pardon ‘the smartest man he knows’, his crackhead of a son. Source. This is the same Biden that said, referring to Trump, “no one is above the law”. Source. Just him and his son, right? This is the same Biden who delighted in calling Trump a convicted criminal. Source. And let’s not forget the flak Trump got for his own presidential pardons. Source.

Okay then.

Extra: Since even dodgy AF pardons are being handed out, President Trump, Jan 6, git-r-done already. We’re tired of the nonsense, you were brought back with a huge mandate to shake shit up. More on this soon.

