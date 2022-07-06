It seems that every other week there is another piece in a scientific journal indicating that the COVID-19 vaccines are not particularly safe and not particularly effective. Just last month we reported on a study (Fraiman et al.) that indicates that Pfizer’s and Moderna’s own trial data reveals that their COVID-19 vaccines are more likely to put a person in hospital than keep them out. And just a few months before that was released, another study (Benn et al.) seemed to indicate that either there was no effect of the mRNA vaccines on mortality or that they killed as many people, possibly more, as they saved from COVID-19. Also last month, we reported on increasing evidence (Altarawneh et al.) that a) natural immunity is superior to whatever benefits the vaccines grant, and b) the vaccines trend towards negative effectiveness, that is, and unlike typical vaccines, they make catching COVID-19 more likely. We have also reported on many studies (such as here) linking the COVID-19 vaccines with cardiovascular side effects, and a recent study adds more on this.

An article published in Nature, by Le Vu et al., found dramatic increases in heart inflammation (8 and 30 times) soon after vaccination: “Cases of myocarditis and pericarditis have been reported following the receipt of Covid-19 mRNA vaccines. As vaccination campaigns are still to be extended, we aimed to provide a comprehensive assessment of the association, by vaccine and across sex and age groups. Using nationwide hospital discharge and vaccine data, we analysed all 1612 cases of myocarditis and 1613 cases of pericarditis that occurred in France in the period from May 12, 2021 to October 31, 2021. We perform matched case-control studies and find increased risks of myocarditis and pericarditis during the first week following vaccination, and particularly after the second dose, with adjusted odds ratios of myocarditis of 8.1 (95% confidence interval [CI], 6.7 to 9.9) for the BNT162b2 [Pfizer-BioNTech] and 30 (95% CI, 21 to 43) for the mRNA-1273 [Moderna] vaccine. The largest associations are observed for myocarditis following mRNA-1273 vaccination in persons aged 18 to 24 years. Estimates of excess cases attributable to vaccination also reveal a substantial burden of both myocarditis and pericarditis across other age groups and in both males and females.” Source.

Note: Some questions you may like to ask. Given that COVID-19 seems to be far more dangerous in the elderly, and the COVID-19 vaccines seem to be more dangerous in the young, should we maybe focus vaccination efforts on the elderly only? Given the increasing evidence that the vaccines are not as effective as hoped, particularly with variants, especially when compared with natural immunity, and the increasing evidence about adverse effects, should we maybe stop encouraging the use of these vaccines in general, or at least stop mandating them?