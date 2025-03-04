Make Wakanda Great Again!

Yes, yes, I know, the mainstream media and their legions of gaslit victims thoroughly enjoyed Zelenskyy ‘giving it to Trump’ and took the opportunity to call Trump and Vance bullies. Source. But whether you love President Trump or hate him, whether you think President Putin is a tyrant or a staunch defender of conservative values, and whether you think President Zelenskyy is a wartime hero or a dictator, what the latter did a few days ago was incomprehensibly stupid.*

Imagine you are the President of Symkaria. You were invaded by Latveria. Their leader, Dr Doom, means business - and he is much tougher than the feckless leaders of the countries nearby that you hoped you could count on. The far away Wakanda is seen as the world’s policeman but that is changing since the new leader W’kabi (who feels that “mo refugees mo problems”) took office, after a surge of popular support. Wakandans and their new leader don’t care much for foreign conflicts, preferring to deal with their many local problems, such as the leaky border, caused by the polices of the bleeding heart liberal that was the former leader T’Challa, so they don’t turn into one of the ‘shithole countries’. Having already given billions of dollars that could have been used elsewhere, Wakandans don’t want to give Symkaria any more money, don’t want to involve their soldiers, and most can’t even locate Symkaria on a map. Source. Shit, a huge proportion of the Wakandan population can’t even locate Niganda on a map, and that’s right next door!

Now W’kabi doesn’t like you, he doesn’t owe you anything, and he’s not obligated to help you. His number two likes you even less, and can’t wait to further distinguish himself since his boss is now best buds with the world’s richest African. They really don’t give a shit about you or your country, they’re all about Making Wakanda Great Again. That’s what they were voted in for - to deal with Wakanda’s problems. But they see a way to boost their legacies and do some good business for their country, whilst offering you a helping hand. This is your chance. When you form a business relationship with W’kabi, and there will be actual Wakandans wandering around your country, Dr Doom will have to think twice about throwing around bombs willy-nilly. You really are “not in a very good position”, you simply “do not have the cards right now”, so should probably just take what you can get, and hope for the best. Source. Do you:

A) Tuck your tail between your legs, smile, act polite, be courteous and grateful for the many billions in aid you’ve already received, and whatever further crumbs are offered to you, especially as it could lead to more and you already agreed in principle?

or

B) Argue, raise your voice, throw around insults, interrupt the most powerful man in the world, imply his country is in grave danger too, and demand things you know will be refused of people you know have no obligation to you?

Since my subscribers aren’t absolute idiots I’d imagine you’d opt for A. Which option did Zelenskyy opt for, and received near worldwide praise for? B. You think people will have learned their lesson with the scamdemic. We deserve a real-life Dr Doom.

Okay then.

*Extra: Unless it was by design.

Extra: That was fast. For those of you not quite finished with the Zelenskyy dickriding, soon after Trump paused aid to Ukraine. Source. Yes, stupid decisions can have serious consequences. And just now Zelenskyy has basically expressed that he should have opted for A: “It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive. … Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians. My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts. … Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format.” Source.

