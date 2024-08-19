A recently published Japanese study (Takada et al.) “was aimed at clarifying the association between SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines (BNT162b2 and mRNA-1273) and myocarditis/pericarditis as well as influencing factors by using the Japanese Adverse Drug Event Report database”. Source. They found that “SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination was significantly associated with the onset of myocarditis/pericarditis”, and that “most cases were ≤30 years or male”. Harrowing stuff, but nothing too surprising for those of us in the know. But it gets worse, because of course it does. Their Figure 4 is highly concerning (see above), showing an incredible 11% death rate for mRNA COVID-19 vaccine-related myocarditis, 13% specifically for the Pfizer jab, with this all being relatively short-term (still not long enough for long-term data), and there are a few other nasty surprises as well - look at ‘not recovered’ and ‘with sequela’.

They keep telling us that vaccine-related myocarditis is ‘rare’, and ‘most recover’. Source. You could consider this technically true. But when the rate of myocarditis from the jab is 1 in several thousand for young males, and around 1 in 10 COVID-19 vaccine-related myocarditis cases quickly ends up in death, it certainly doesn’t look rare when the numbers needed to vaccinate to prevent a severe COVID hospitalisation is in the hundreds of thousands for young and healthy people. And that’s without considering long-term data. And that’s just for one side effect. And that’s assuming the jab is doing anything beneficial at all, when data manipulation has been highly exaggerating effectiveness, and there is much data now indicating the effectiveness is negative.

Okay then.

Extra: This aligns well with the recent British study indicating that the jab had no mortality benefit in children, but did grant a myocarditis risk. Now we know (as if we didn’t before, because apparently COVID jabs made us forget) that myocarditis can be deadly.

