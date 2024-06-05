This won’t help parents who gave COVID-19 vaccines to their children sleep at night. A UK pre-print study (Andrews et al.) involving over a million children (aged 5-15) indicates no mortality benefits to vaccination for children, coupled with risks like myocarditis. Source. One key finding: “There were no COVID-19-related deaths in any group.” So, at least for the most direct and important measure, saving the lives of vaccinees, it appears that there was no benefit to the children. Another key finding: “myocarditis and pericarditis were documented only in the vaccinated groups”. Come again? There were no, I repeat, no cases of myocarditis and pericarditis in the unvaccinated. All of these occurred in the vaccinated children, and “More than 51% of adolescents with myocarditis were admitted to hospital and more than 51% attended emergency care.” This seems quite a bit different from the claim that such risks were worse from COVID-19 than from the jab (which never made much sense anyway since the jab doesn’t stop you from getting COVID, meaning it isn’t risk vs risk, it’s risk plus risk). Source. And what of the other possible side effects, like blood clotting and more? Finally, even when there appeared to be some minor non-mortality benefit, the researchers noted: “Protection against positive SARS-CoV-2 tests was transient.” Literally gone within a few months.

The first two points are consistent with my earlier claim that UK government data, combined with what we now know about the jab’s adverse effects, makes it look like the risks outweigh the benefits, at least in the young and healthy, and by a lot. The final point is consistent with the mounds of evidence that any effectiveness of the vaccines diminishes to zero incredibly quickly (surely a by-product of the likely massive exaggerations of effectiveness and safety from the very beginning), and can even turn negative; and that adverse effects of the vaccines are far from rare. How much clearer can it get that these products should not have even been approved, let alone forced on us (with all the additional problems that entails)? And yet, the powers that be, despite all this science, still maintain that the benefits outweigh the risks, for all. Source.

Okay then.

Extra: Please note that even if side effects are ‘rare’, if there’s no benefit, isn’t it beyond obvious that these products should be avoided, at least for the young and healthy? And especially if they turn out to be negatively effective, which is becoming increasingly plausible? And we can’t even fully determine how ‘rare’ the side effects are yet as we still do not have access to long-term data. We’ve got a wild couple of years ahead of us.

