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Meryl Nass's avatar
Meryl Nass
Apr 1, 2024

Awfully glad I did not have to talk you off the cliff

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We The People's avatar
We The People
Apr 1, 2024

I took your headline seriously for about 15 seconds and thought you had turned into Your Local Epidemiologist!

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