I’ve noted in publications such as the BMJ that it looks like what we’re learning about myocarditis alone, combined with UK government data, means that the risks of COVID-19 outweighs the benefits in the young and healthy. Then this was pretty much confirmed with a huge UK study indicating that the jabs didn’t seem to save any British children’s lives, but sure did cause a bunch of problems like myocarditis. Now, an American pre-print study seems to find the same in the US.
Since we now know more about the seriousness (or lack thereof) of COVID-19, and about the risks of the jabs, Bourdon et al. thought a reanalysis of the FDA’s claim that the benefits of the Moderna jab outweighed the risks was merited, finding: “a net harm: vaccine risks outweighed benefits for 18–25-year-old males, except in scenarios projecting implausibly high Omicron-infection prevalence”. Their “assessment suggests that mRNA-1273 vaccination of 18–25-year-old males generated between 16% and 63% more hospitalizations from vaccine-attributable myocarditis/pericarditis alone compared to COVID hospitalizations prevented (over a five-month period of vaccine protection assumed by the FDA)”. They suggested that “the FDA’s benefit-risk ratio, 43.33, is over 60 times more favorable than ours, 0.67”. Source.
Okay then.
Extra: Call the risks rare if you want, even if we still don’t fully understand the long-term implications. But if the benefit is zero, as it seems to be for the young and healthy at least, then any risk is too high a price to pay - to say nothing of the wasted money and pointless discrimination of the unjabbed like myself. This is also consistent with other reanalyses of the trials and big post-trial studies, finding that the benefits of the jabs were/are highly exaggerated, and they might even be negatively effective. Slowly but surely, the science is catching up with us ‘conspiracy theorists’.
A 1 in 800 rate for cardiac events after vaccinationuis not rare at all.
Sledgehammer to crack a nut. Pointless.