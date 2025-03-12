Only took 5 years!

The tide on the COVID-19 scamdemic is certainly turning.* The Australian Human Rights Commission has released a report on “Australians who were impacted by Australia’s COVID-19 pandemic response measures”, which followed “consistent public requests to examine infringements on human rights that arose from the pandemic and ensuing emergency response”. Source. They found: “During the pandemic, Australians had to live with significant restrictions on our human rights. Measures such as international and interstate border closures, hotel quarantine, lockdowns, school closures, restrictions in aged care homes, vaccine mandates and mask mandates had a substantial – and often hidden – human cost that is outlined in this report.” Source. You don’t say! Even mainstream news sources are reporting on this, with AHRC’s Commissioner Finlay quoted as saying, “the consequences of this life-altering time in history are still being felt today”. And apparently, experiences such as mine “should never be ignored or repeated”. Source.

Really!? I wouldn’t know anything about that, hey? Well, I’ve been fighting - and winning - against the vaccine mandates from the beginning. So there’s that. And this is the same organisation that, despite initially indicating that I certainly had valid complaints about my human rights being infringed, eventually encouraged me to drop them.

Okay then.

Extra: You better believe I got back in touch with the AHRC about going forward with my complaints against NSW Health and the Government of New South Wales, Australia. We’ll see how it goes. In between this, my current and ongoing series of legal actions, and the potential for civil suits, looks like I’m going to be busy for a while yet…

*Extra: Much more on this soon, I promise.

