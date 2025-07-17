Incredible footage from investigative journalist James O’Keefe reportedly has Johnson & Johnson ‘scientist’ Joshua Rys saying that their COVID-19 vaccines were not safe & effective, that they “didn’t do the typical tests”, that the US government pressured pharmaceutical companies to get the jabs out, and that “people wanted it, we gave it to them”. He apparently expresses his opinion that someone will get sued over this, then denies he is Rys when O’Keefe shows up, quickly exiting the premises, almost ducking into the female bathroom in desperation. Source.

Of course, the experts and authorities we trust are transparent so will admit to such things, right? Ha! J&J appear to have scrubbed their website of Rys’ existence. Source. Rys’ LinkedIn appears to have gone private. Source. Thankfully, the internet knows… When searching for “"joshua rys" "as part of the consumer division of"”Google’s AI still says: “Joshua Rys is a Regulatory Affairs Associate Manager, and he works as part of the Consumer division of Johnson & Johnson. This information is found on the Johnson & Johnson Innovation website.” The provided link now has no mention of Rys. Source. Google still says on a search for Rys, showing a link to a page about him on the J&J website, “Joshua Rys. Regulatory Affairs Associate Manager. As part of the Consumer division of J&J, I have had hands on experience with many different classifications of…” Grok apparently confirms this, today: “Joshua Rys was associated with Johnson & Johnson as a Lead Regulatory Scientist, according to multiple sources, including a ZoomInfo profile and posts on X. However, recent developments indicate that Johnson & Johnson removed his profile from their website following a controversial undercover video released by James O’Keefe and OMG Media on July 15, 2025, where Rys allegedly stated that the company’s COVID-19 vaccine was “not safe and effective.”” And the always helpful internet archive, the Wayback Machine, confirms that there was indeed a page on Rys at the J&J website. Source.

It’s almost like they have something to hide. Someone is going to get sued? You better believe it. Governments around the world approved and encouraged the jabs. And now it looks like they’re starting to admit that the risks outweigh the benefits, at least for certain groups, confirming what I have been saying for years. Incredibly, COVID-19 vaccines were even mandated, making mass lawsuits inevitable. I’m taking action, make sure you do likewise. Seriously, enough with the pathetic and defeatist doomer bullshit. Get out there and fight!

Okay then.

Extra: One of the classic points against ‘conspiracy theories’ is that with so many people involved surely someone would have said something. Well in cases like these people are saying something. But are you listening?

