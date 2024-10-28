There’s so much recent evidence on cardiovascular side effects of COVID-19 vaccines, especially of the non-transient variety, published in the medical journals that I can’t keep up, and in the context of Takada et al., which has now attracted a lot of attention. Of course, the mainstream narrative continues to be that cardiovascular effects of the jabs are rare and generally transient. Source.

First, a Lancet paper, Jain et al., who “aimed to study the clinical characteristics, myocardial injury, and longitudinal outcomes of COVID-19 vaccine-associated myocarditis (C-VAM)”. Late gadolinium enhancement (LGE) is evidence of myocardial injury, and they found: “LGE persisted in 60% of the [C-VAM] patients at follow up”. Source.

Such things are no longer out of the ordinary. Cases of “late-onset myocarditis after coronavirus vaccination” are “now being recognized” in and by the literature, as further evidenced by Forsdyke (including his own case). Source.

A Spanish study, Blasco et al., found that the “combination of vaccination and natural SARS-CoV2 infection was associated with the development of severe heart failure and cardiogenic shock in patients with STEMI [ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction], possibly related to an increased serological response”. Source. It’s almost as if putting untold amounts of harmful spike protein into your body isn’t a good thing! Who would’ve guessed?!

There is also Nguyen et al., which shows that myocarditis needn’t only be a short-term side effect of pharmaceutical products. They note that “cases of delayed ICI myocarditis postimmunotherapy (>90 days) have not been well characterized in the literature, despite their associations with higher rates of major adverse cardiac events”. They reported on “a case of fulminant late-onset ICI myocarditis that occurred after more than 2 years since starting immunotherapy with pembrolizumab for metastatic colorectal adenocarcinoma, highlighting the need for long-term vigilance for immune-related cardiotoxicity”. Source.

Oh, and for some reason heart attacks are on the up in healthy young Americans. But don’t worry, it’s only “a 66 percent increase in cases in just four years”. Source.

And of course, as we have long implied, the risks of COVID-19 vaccination likely outweigh the benefits for young and healthy people, even when only considering the risk of myocarditis. And that was just about confirmed recently by a huge British study indicating the jab didn’t save any young healthy lives but caused a fuckton (for our British readers that’s around 10 shitloads) of heart problems.

Okay then.

