Last year I published an article in Bulgarian Medicine, the medical journal of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and Arts, showing that European excess deaths correlate significantly with COVID-19 vaccination. It attracted a single response, by Shittu, and the editors kindly allowed me to reply to it. Source. Highlights:

Generally not one to poison the well, I do start by wondering if this is part of the academic scandal I dubbed ‘Sokal cubed’, which I unfortunately have been unwillingly involved in, with Shittu hailing from Nigeria, and being hyperprolific - the veterinarian is apparently a specialist in just about every subfield of Medicine. Nevertheless, Shittu actually made several points that generally come up in response to research linking excess deaths with COVID-19 vaccines.

The shitty Shittu response says that my “study claims to have found a positive correlation between COVID-19 vaccination rates and excess mortality across 31 European countries”. Claims? Surely he jests! I clarify: “I did not just claim to have found a positive correlation, I found a positive correlation.” Feel free to show my math is wrong instead of just talking shite.

Shittu, whose parents were probably named Jack and Dip, says that “correlation does not imply causation”. Must have overlooked the part of the article where I said: “It is important to note that correlation does not prove causation.” I also note that that objection never seems to come up when Big Pharma paid researchers find a positive correlation involving their jabs… Maybe we should return the favour, yeah? Your jab correlated with fewer infections, huh? Well, correlation doesn’t imply causation! And of course, while correlation does not prove causation, it also does not disprove causation. Embarrassing to have to say this, and that correlation can indeed lead us to find causation, but here we are.

Shittu, who’s nickname in vet school must have been Bull, makes more crappy claims, not acknowledging the nuances of my article, but I did take the opportunity to introduce another important point: “Bulgaria and Romania have on occasion demonstrated not just low but even negative mortality rates, which is precisely what one would eventually expect to see after a pandemic effectively brought forward deaths – the phenomenon of mortality displacement. Somehow, the most vaccinated countries continue to suffer from excess deaths, post-pandemic, and I again urge that the potential link to the responses to COVID-19 be examined.”

After dealing with Bull Shittu’s bullshit I noted what they didn’t do: “They did not acknowledge the nuance of my paper, did not undermine or dispute the mathematically-confirmed and statistically significant correlations, did not address the discussion part of my paper which summarised some of the best evidence against the vaccines, and did not reference any of their claims.”