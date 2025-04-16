More pennies need to be thrown into the ‘Trump was right about everything jar’ (probably enough to pay the US national debt at this point), as his ‘you are fake news’ moment keeps yielding fruit, with video footage of partially state funded NPR head Katherine Maher resurfacing, where she opines that “our reverence for the truth might have become a bit of a distraction that is preventing us from finding consensus and getting important things done”. Source. And after now being challenged about 87 of the 87 people on an NPR editorial board allegedly being registered Democrats, she admitted that “that number is a concern if it is accurate”. Source. Bias much? Former NPR editor Uri Berliner certainly did accuse them of being biased, whilst also citing their ‘missteps’ on COVID’s origins and Russiagate. Source.

Maher also doesn’t seem to be very honest, denying that she called for reparations when she appeared to do just that several years ago - though she did admit that she didn’t give the “the Hunter Biden laptop story the coverage it deserved on NPR”. Source. Oh wait, that’s a huge problem in itself, since it turned out to be legit, and the mainstream ‘reverse misinformation’ around laptopgate may have single-handedly cost President Trump the 2020 election. And she has the gall to say, while - appropriately - on similar state-funded fake news network PBS, that “NPR is not biased in its coverage”. Source.

Okay then.

Extra: While we’re on the topic of girlbosses running fake news organisations, because AWFLs gotta be doing AWFL things, we can’t forget The Atlantic, whose major owner Laurene Powell Jobs made it clear she invested in the company to control the narrative: “if we could be part of the creation of cultural narrative, that would enhance and amplify all the work that we’re doing”. Source. That’s the same Laurene who used to be married to Apple’s Steve Jobs (it’s as if they’re all best buds and pretty much own/control everything); who was besties with failed Democratic presidential candidate Cackling Kamala (source); and who used to hang out with sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of Jeffrey “I didn’t kill myself” Epstein. Source. Oh, and a few years back The Atlantic put out an article trying to allay fears about child sex trafficking. Source. Gotta keep up with those wacky Brits, who let pedos roam free and lock up those that protest about it.

Okay then.

Share