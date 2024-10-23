It’s always bothered me that “QAnon-Like Conspiracy Theories” are so casually dismissed and mocked. Source. We know about Epstein (and somehow none of the ‘powerful men’ involved have been caught). We know about Weinstein and the many accusations about child molestation in Hollywood. Source. We know about Diddy, who one cop thought was “as bad as Epstein”. Source. Now, the BBC reports that British grandfather Peter Lynch has apparently ‘killed himself’ following his imprisonment for protesting against immigration and child grooming (in light of the Rotherham child sexual exploitation scandal, with perpetrators mainly being ‘Asian’, which is almost code in the UK for ‘South Asian Muslim’). Source. I use scare quotes because, as noted (gleefully?) by the mainstream media in the UK, such protesters would be targeted by ‘Asian gangs’ in prison (confirmed via Grok and ChatGPT). For his ‘mostly peaceful’ but actually non-violent protesting, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC jailed him for over 2 years. Source.

The same judge was involved in the case of paedophile Louis Kirby, who was given a suspended sentence, and then was finally imprisoned after - surprise, surprise - re-offending. Source. The good judge apparently had the pedo’s best interests at heart, saying “Prison doesn’t seem to be necessarily the right place for him”. And this is all very similar to the case of child molester Rees Newman, who was spared jail because they needed the room for people who protested the murders of their children by Islamic immigrants. Richardson also took pity on sex offender Andrew Jackson: “You have never had a full sexual relationship – it must be very frustrating. … I wish to make it plain you deserve to be sent to prison. But you are very much to be pitied.” Source. He also effectively let off Thomas Fallon, who admitted to child abduction, finding that the creep “behaved entirely properly towards her”. Source.

Okay then.

Extra: This also brings to mind the situation in Australia, where several “convicted paedophiles are still registered as doctors”. Or the controversy in America over the films Cuties and Sound of Freedom. The award-winning Cuties, which features young girls dancing sexually for the enjoyment of what could only be described as sick people, was given a whopping 86% tomatometer (film critics) score, and only a 14% popcornmeter (audience) score. Source. Sound of Freedom, based on the true story of Tim Ballard, a hero who saved children from child sex traffickers, received a 99% audience score, and only 57% from film critics. Source. And, of course, the film has nothing to do with QAnon but was nevertheless criticised because of alleged links to it. Source. Nothing riles up the typical person quite like the issue of child molestation, surely one of the most heinous crimes imaginable, particularly for those of us who have children. Why on earth do the (often childless) elites feel so differently about it?

Extra: As for the Rotherham child sexual exploitation scandal, authorities were turning a blind eye because they didn’t want to seem racist. Source. Priorities, much?

