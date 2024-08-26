Another day, another stabbing attack carried out in the West, by the ‘new Westerners’. ISIS has taken credit for the recent deadly knife attack at a festival celebrating diversity (!) in Solingen, Germany. Source. The attacker was a refugee, reportedly “arrived in the country in December 2022, after leaving war-torn Syria”. Source. So soon after an Afghani stabbed a bunch of people in Mannheim, Germany. And just last year a Palestinian with a history of sexual and violent offences went on a deadly knife rampage in Brokstedt, Germany. Source. They acknowledge knife crime is a growing problem and apparently want to do something about it (just not the obvious solutions). Source.

In Southport, UK, a man with a Rwandan background stabbed and killed several children, leading to anti-immigration protests and riots. Source. Lots of people who attended the ‘mostly peaceful’ protests were arrested, with the government assuring us that they’d go to jail, even if they have to release prisoners to do so. Source. The prisons are so full, they don’t even have space to imprison child molesters. Source. Luckily they have room for protestors who have just had enough, and people who wave English flags, in England. Source. Even people reposting memes can get arrested nowadays. Source. Raping and killing children is one thing, but don’t you dare talk shit on the internet, or in any way express your displeasure about the awful things going on in your country that you didn’t ask for! And why are the prisons so full in the first place? Might have something to do with the fact that people of a migrant background form a hugely disproportionate part of prison populations. Source.

Okay then.

Extra: And over in Australia the leader of the opposition party was called a racist for daring to expect that refugees from Palestine be properly vetted. Source. Apparently, our elected leaders shouldn’t be primarily concerned with our safety and wellbeing. Oh, and the government has actually recently upgraded “Australia’s general terrorism threat level” to ‘probable’. Source.

Extra: Another thing that’s on the rise is so-called ‘honour killings’. One case close to home is especially disturbing, with the father of the family savagely stabbing his daughter - who was lured into the trap by her mother and siblings - and who was eventually regretful… that he didn’t ‘finish the job’. Source. I probably don’t need to tell you the religion of the perpetrators, or where they come from. You’ve probably already guessed that they are not Jews, East Asians, ethnic Europeans, Christians, Jains, Atheists, etc. You’d be right to think that such people tend to come from what President Trump might call a ‘shithole country’. As unimaginable as these events are, think on this. If they are willing to do such horrific things to their own children, what makes you think they care about you? Or your country? Or progressive causes?

Share