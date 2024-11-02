CNN has accused President Trump, who has himself survived assassination attempts, of saying that Liz Cheney “should be fired upon”. Source. Yes, the same CNN that outrageously called vaccine injuries ‘falsehoods’. This is right up there with the other great misleading takes on Trumpisms, like the accusations that he said that all Mexicans were rapists (source), that he said there were fine Nazis, that he mocked a reporter for being disabled (source), and even that he violently ended an anti-racism protest to stage a pic with a Bible. Any honest person would understand that Trump, a long-time critic of forever wars (though CNN and MSNBC loved him when he threw some bombs around), was talking about war hawk politicians happily sending their people off to war while they sit in safety, getting fat off the public money teat. Here’s what Trump actually said:

I don’t blame him for sticking with his daughter, but his daughter’s [Liz Cheney] a very dumb individual, very dumb. She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, okay. Let’s see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face. You know, they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, “Oh, gee, we’ll - let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.” Source.

Okay then.

Extra: Though the mainstream media apparently seeks to constantly opt for the worst possible interpretations of Trump’s words, it was a little different with President Biden’s recent alleged comment that Trump supporters are ‘garbage’. CNN quickly reinforced Biden’s claim that the garbage comment was not to do with Trump’s supporters, but with the comments about Puerto Rico. Source.

Extra: And don’t forget about the mainstream media’s lies around Russiagate and laptopgate (which could have cost the garbageman the 2020 election). Pepperidge Farms remembers.

Extra: President Trump’s “You are fake news.” was an instant classic, highly factual, and has aged like fine wine:

