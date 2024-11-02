CNN has accused President Trump, who has himself survived assassination attempts, of saying that Liz Cheney “should be fired upon”. Source. Yes, the same CNN that outrageously called vaccine injuries ‘falsehoods’. This is right up there with the other great misleading takes on Trumpisms, like the accusations that he said that all Mexicans were rapists (source), that he said there were fine Nazis, that he mocked a reporter for being disabled (source), and even that he violently ended an anti-racism protest to stage a pic with a Bible. Any honest person would understand that Trump, a long-time critic of forever wars (though CNN and MSNBC loved him when he threw some bombs around), was talking about war hawk politicians happily sending their people off to war while they sit in safety, getting fat off the public money teat. Here’s what Trump actually said:
I don’t blame him for sticking with his daughter, but his daughter’s [Liz Cheney] a very dumb individual, very dumb. She’s a radical war hawk. Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, okay. Let’s see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face. You know, they’re all war hawks when they’re sitting in Washington in a nice building saying, “Oh, gee, we’ll - let’s send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy.” Source.
Okay then.
Extra: Though the mainstream media apparently seeks to constantly opt for the worst possible interpretations of Trump’s words, it was a little different with President Biden’s recent alleged comment that Trump supporters are ‘garbage’. CNN quickly reinforced Biden’s claim that the garbage comment was not to do with Trump’s supporters, but with the comments about Puerto Rico. Source.
Extra: And don’t forget about the mainstream media’s lies around Russiagate and laptopgate (which could have cost the garbageman the 2020 election). Pepperidge Farms remembers.
Extra: President Trump’s “You are fake news.” was an instant classic, highly factual, and has aged like fine wine:
Imagine if we didn't have the X guy with 200 million followers doing his part in letting this be exposed? The news groups are all batshit crazy, just completely unhinged now. Before they, overall, had a lot more finesse with their lies and omissions. Now they're just throwing shit on the wall thinking it'll all stick. Without concern for the consequences of exposing themselves. One would think that the huge loss of viewers would have affected how they report the news. Nope. Clearly, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, CBS don't care that they've lost huge with news market share. WAPO seems to almost care a little now, re: Bezos letter to us all, but WAPO post- Bezos letter is still worse than trash. I also don't take much heart with USA Today or LATimes not endorsing Kamala. NYT still is full-steam ahead with BS. Zuckerberg seemed to be contrite over his government-collusion with the last election and covid stuff but he's still censoring as much as ever on Facebook and Instagram. So why, why are they on this insane path of immolating themselves in broad daylight?? The only answer that can be understood is they're in survival mode; their desperation seems to be personal. As in, every 'reporter' who utters these lies of commission and omission is in it, all-in, and behave as though it's personal too, their own survival. Which is interesting to ponder. Why are these personalities in print and on camera so frantically invested in upping the ante of the lies?? These have been very very serious lies re: C19, war, crime, political speech, Donald Trump, etc... Yet, why do they reek of survival mode, as in, fight-or-flight limbic-system level survival??? Never seen anything like this in my barely-boomer life.
It's crazy stuff considering how obvious it is that Trump was talking about the disgusting Cheney being a sadistic, unintelligent war hawk, as opposed to suggesting she should face a firing squad without first being convicted for treason. Unfortunately, Cheney and other neocon war hawk scum such as RINO Adam Kinzinger and RINO Arnold Steroidznegger of the cult of coerced mass vaccination to save the planet from purported anthropogenic climate change hysteria are likely to be vindicated by a Harris-Walz-Cheney victory. Harris has staged a ferocious comeback in the betting markets and Trump, thanks to the sabotage of his campaign by a passive-aggressive comedian appears poised to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Biden's comment about Trump supporters being "garbage" has, unlike Hillary's "deplorables" comment, only resonated with the American people.
Buckle up! More coerced mass vaccination lies ahead.
"Who is winning the election? Top data scientist launches electoral vote counter that shows the race moving in real time"
" ... several factors indicate that Harris may be mounting a major comeback. “She’s already gained 22 EVs, and at some points on Oct. 29 her gains have been several EVs higher,” declares Miller. The turning point, he says, was the rowdy, six-hour Trump rally at Madison Square Garden on the evening of Oct. 27, where an insult comic branded Puerto Rico 'a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean.' That crack could be undermining what had been Trump’s rising support among Hispanic voters, or may just have pushed Americans on the fence into the Harris column."
https://fortune.com/2024/10/29/who-is-wining-the-election-trump-harris-odds-predictions/