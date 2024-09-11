The debate between President Trump and Vice President Harris, hosted by ABC News, revealed that Harris and her friends in the mainstream media are all too happy to resort to lying, evading questions, and peddling long-debunked fake news. Source. Some lowlights:

Harris went on about the “Trump sales tax” which Trump pointed out were tariffs that he implemented, which the Biden-Harris administration left in place. When asked by the hosts about that Harris evaded the question, and, showing the bias of the supposedly objective mainstream media, was not challenged further. Brings to mind the bizarre campaigning on change and fixing America, when she’s been in power for the last 4 years, and her party has been in power for 12 out of the last 16 years.

On abortion, Harris said: “I think the American people believe that certain freedoms, in particular the freedom to make decisions about one’s own body, should not be made by the government.” Remember those things, oh what were they called… JAB MANDATES?! That destroyed the lives of people like myself, and which were implemented by… her administration. And women were of course amongst those who lost their livelihoods for making decisions about their own bodies.

Continuing on abortion, Harris said that Trump would sign an abortion ban. That is nonsense with no basis, which he refuted, noting that Roe v. Wade, which he effectively helped overturn, was not about banning abortion but about letting the states decide. Abortion-loving states can still abort at will. Fun fact: At the time CNN promoted horse medicine for use in abortions whilst they were mocking COVID-19 patients who also opted to use ‘horse medicine’.

Perhaps most shockingly, Harris brought out the old nonsense: “There were fine people on each side.” This is one of the classic go-to examples of TDS-inspired fake news, which was even debunked by the very left-leaning Snopes. Source. Of course, the hosts let that slide as well.

That’ll do, but there was more, a lot more, like the befuddling claim that Trump was weak on foreign policy (made by Harris, freshly endorsed by President Putin - source). The guy that brokered peace deals in the Middle East. Source. After his predecessors’ actions led to the deaths of millions. The guy that did his darndest to end the forever wars (like in Iraq). The guy whose term was ‘marred’ by global peace - y’all remember what Putin did before and after the Trump presidency, right? And I’ll never forget how the one time the media was nice to Trump was when he bombed a country. Despite all this, CNN personalities think that Harris “whooped him”, and “spanked him”. Source. The same CNN who is owned by the world’s wealthy elite (who openly admit conspiring to ‘protect democracy’) and whose supposed objectivity was laughed at even by a presumably CNN-loving audience:

Okay then.

Extra: Something I learned seeing him live in Washington, DC. Trump is funny. His comments about President Biden being at the beach and Harris having to “wake him up at 4:00 in the afternoon” had me in stitches.

Share