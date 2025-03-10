We’re women. And male. Every single one of us. Yay…

So soon after I posed a question/approach, seemingly embraced by President Trump, that could end all the transgender craziness (Why allow males who identify as women into female spaces?), we now find a real-world example, with female patrons of a spa not too keen on all the penises present at ‘women’s night’, so they demanded a ‘female night’. Women’s night is now full of dicks. There’s a lot of deliciousness going on here, so strap yourself in.

San Francisco “full-nude Russian bathhouse” Archimedes Banya allows dudes with penises aka transgender women into women’s night, because of course they do. To cater to females that don’t want to be surrounded by penises, especially those who have been sexually abused (couldn’t imagine why…), they are now bringing in a phallus-free female night. Source. So, first point, people are starting to catch on that focusing on sex puts an end to all the transgender nonsense. Fine, you’re a woman, I might even use your preferred pronouns, and then? What relevance is that to anything? I only care about your sex, not whatever ‘gender’ you decided to identify as today.

Second point, as more females end up going to female-only spaces, the former women’s spaces literally become sausage parties. Filled with males, typically bepenised. Freaking LOL. So we just end up right back at the start, when basically everyone thought sex and gender (and female and woman) was the same thing, and females have their own spaces for certain aspects of life.

Third point. Was this done to benefit all females, like, I don’t know, White females? Hell nah, because screw White people, amirite?! Female night is called “Cultural & Religious Women’s Night”. Sounds to me like it’s code for Muslims, they’re doing this for Muslims. Lucky for the White non-Muslims, I guess. By the way, Muslims generally aren’t big fans of the whole LGBTQIA2+PLMNOP thing. Guess what the extra P is for…

Fourth point. Even though the trans women aka males who identify as women have a very inclusive space for themselves and whichever females don’t mind, can you believe it, they actually have an issue with females having a space just for females, for just one night?! They plan to “crash” female night. Source. How bigoted, sexist, misogynistic, and non-inclusive! What are they even on about? They’re not females, and they still have their precious women’s night - it’s not the fault of females if only the ‘chicks with dicks’ kind of women show up to it. Trans people also have all the other ‘regular nights’ they can attend. It’s like if males complained about female only spaces, like certain gyms, or spas. The typical message is ‘man up’ and GTFO. Actually, it’s exactly like that, ha. So maybe it’s like non-alcoholics getting all offended they can’t impose themselves on an alcoholics anonymous get-together, and ‘party’. It’s not for you. Or pedos having a whinge that they can’t hang out with little kids at public schools. Not all spaces are for you, you selfish prick. Just BTFO.

It’s almost as if transgender women really don’t want us to recognise them as ‘women’, whatever that is, but want us to see them as females, which they are not, by definition… Well, get over it. I understand it may be tough, more than most, as I had to get over the fact that I am not Iron Man, no matter how much I may want to identify as such :( Especially the nanotech version where the suit basically ‘hides’ in the bloodstream until it’s needed, pretty much making the coolest non-superhero an actual superhero. Geez, Iron Man is so freaking boss.

Okay then.

Yours sincerely,

Not Iron Man (unfortunately)

Extra: We see something similar in the glorious sport of korfball, from my ancestral land. Korfball teams are quite inclusive, traditionally having 4 females and 4 males. Of course, even this little known slice of Dutch awesomeness, which we pretend is an international sport, has to cater to the trans lobby, but boy did they do it the right way, protecting female rights. Now teams are to have 4 females and 4 ‘whatever’. Source. Very inclusive ;) Although something tells me the dominant Dutch teams are still picking 4 hella tall and super strong Dutch dudes, whether or not they’ll be sporting wigs, skirts, and lipstick. 4 females and 4 male ‘trans women’ instead of ‘men’? As long as they keep winning, I couldn’t care less.

