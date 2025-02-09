To the outrage of anti-democratic ignoramuses, President Trump continues - surprise, surprise - to fulfil the promises his supporters, a majority of voters, voted him in for, by working to protect female rights, something we’d normally expect the other side to do; and this leads to a question even better than “What is a woman?”

Despite constantly being called a misogynist, President Trump signed an executive order, Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports, to help keep females safe, namely by keeping transgender women - also known as males - out of female sports. Source. He was “was surrounded by young female athletes as he signed the order”. Source. And unlike the previous president, he didn’t sniff or grope any of the young females, or ‘brag’ about how they played with his hairy legs. Watching videos of the historic event on social media, with Trump seemingly telling his people to be chill while the happy girls surround him, I can’t help be reminded of the story of Jesus rebuking his disciples who wanted to stop children coming to him (Mark 10:13-16). This order will help prevent the situation as we saw in the recent Olympics, where so-called feminists cheered as males - legally - beat the crap out of females. And continuing the evolution of the major parties (Democrats are very elitist, corporatist, and discriminatory now, and Republicans are the big tent party of workers, Coloured people, gays, etc.), recent Congress votes on protecting females had passed thanks to Republicans, with Democrats offering virtually no support. Source. They’ve got to be asking themselves, as in the classic skit, “Are we the baddies?”

One more thing. I am a big fan of the question (using it way before it was cool…), generally posed to trans activists, “What is a woman?” People ‘on the right’ generally have no issue with this, their typical answer being ‘adult human female’. Those trans-loving people ‘on the left’ really can’t answer it. The second they do, they become the bigot they claim to hate. For example, “A woman is any person that wears girly dresses, tons of makeup, and prances around like a crappy beer-loving sissy called Dylan.” would be highly offensive to butch lesbians. And “A woman stays home and does the dishes.” would be highly offensive to old-school feminists who fought for the rights of females, not everyone who identified as women. So folks naturally squirm at the question, it’s really great.

But I think there’s an even better question. One that is not so divisive, relies on more universally accepted premises, does grant some of the wishes of trans people and activists, and does not at all infringe on their rights. And it helps protect the rights of females. It is: “Why allow males who identify as women into female spaces?” Without denying the existence of trans people, particularly trans women, without denying their preferred pronouns, and without denying that there is a difference between sex and gender, the question helps protect females from males in certain situations by highlighting that there is zero logical basis for allowing trans women into female spaces. Like none. Remember, a woman is not the same thing as a female. That’s what they told us.

Let us grant that there is a difference between sex and gender, even if this is what allows transgenderism to get off the ground in the first place. But let us not allow trans people and activists to then take advantage of the fact that Anglophone people don’t like using the word ‘sex’ (because it unfortunately is also used to refer to coitus) and the widespread mistaken (?) belief that sex and gender is the same thing, to then act as if sex and gender is the same thing, and worm their way into spaces they shouldn’t be in. They’re trying to have their cake and eat it too. No, sex and gender are different; sex is biological, gender is social. So go ahead and identify as whatever gender you like, even if you can’t define it, it really has no relevance to the issue.

We have spaces reserved for females, for their own protection (from males, the traditional owners of penises), which they asked for, even demanded, such as female prisons, female hospitals, female bathrooms, and female sports. Why allow males who identify as women into female spaces? There is just no reason to. There is no reason why 220 pound 6’4” Bubba with a big dick, XY sex chromosomes, been a dude all his life, had a wife and sired many children, and then decides at 40 to identify as a woman, and then puts on a wig and makeup, should be allowed into female bathrooms. None. And note that this still allows females who identify as men into female spaces, so this is clearly not transphobic.

I think many people are already catching up to this really simple concept, one of which is President Trump. Days before this historic order he also signed another order, Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government. Source. One of the things it does is seek to replace the term ‘gender’ in official documents with ‘sex’, proving that he and his group are way smarter than many like to think. Activists want to tell us there is a difference between sex and gender? Fine. We accept there is. And then the whole debate over males entering female spaces due to their gender identity withers away to nothingness. It’s a non-starter. Makes zero sense. These are spaces reserved for females, not ‘women’, whatever the hell that means. Why allow males who identify as women into female spaces?

