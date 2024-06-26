A Korean study showed a significant rise in mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in those recently receiving mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Source. This adds to the previous research indicating that “mRNA–LNPs can cross the blood–brain barrier” (source); “potential neurodegeneration or altered neurodevelopment” in the offspring of vaccinated rats; and that the jab and/or its products crosses the placenta doing who knows what to our babies.

The researchers (Roh et al.) found: “The mRNA vaccine group exhibited a significantly higher incidence of AD (Odds Ratio [OR]: 1.225; 95% Confidence Interval [CI]: 1.025-1.464; p = 0.026) and MCI (OR: 2.377; CI: 1.845-3.064; p < 0.001) compared to the unvaccinated group.” Sounding more like ‘conspiracy theorists’ such as myself rather than respectable researchers publishing with Oxford University Press (hi there), they concluded: “This underscores the need for further research to elucidate the relationship between vaccine-induced immune responses and neurodegenerative processes, advocating for continuous monitoring and investigation into the vaccines' long-term neurological impacts.” Oh, we should be looking into the long-term effects of the highly novel pharmaceutical products, made by Big Pharma, and approved by regulators funded by Big Pharma? Maybe we should have done that before vaccinating billions.

Okay then.

Extra: Yeah, yeah, we already know what they’ll say. “Correlation does not imply causation”, which nowadays has transformed into, “Correlation is definitely not causation” (unless it shows that the jabs are awesome). So what’s the alternative explanation, that the brain damaged were more likely to take the jab? Actually, I don’t mind that excuse, and maybe it’s a bit of both…

