Y’all gonna need an exorcist. Just a few months after the explosive revelations that COVID-19 vaccines and/or their products can still be found in vaccinees’ bodies up to 2 years later, we have yet more evidence, proper published. The study by Ota et al “demonstrated prolonged presence of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the cerebral arteries following mRNA vaccination”. They found that “Spike protein expression was detected in 43.8% of vaccinated patients”; “SARS-CoV-2 spike protein persists in cerebral arteries up to 17 months post-vaccination”; and “Spike protein was expressed in the intima of the cerebral arteries”. Since it is apparently now somewhat acceptable to question long-held dogmas, even about the precious jabs, their findings “highlight concerns about mRNA vaccine biodistribution and long-term safety”, and they even state that “studies are urgently required”. You mean we shouldn’t just jab billions and worry about safety later? Oh, and to be sure this is the jab and not COVID-19, they assured us that “None of the cases showed nucleocapsid protein positivity, supporting the absence of active viral infection.” Source.

Always remember that they basically lied to us about the jab and its products only being in the body for a few days, staying at the injection site, and doing no harm.

Okay then.

One more thing. Another important study seems to have mostly gone under the radar. Luo et al conducted a study in mice and found “that intramuscularly injected LNPs carrying SARS-CoV-2 spike mRNA reach heart tissue, leading to proteome changes, suggesting immune activation and blood vessel damage”, noting that their “finding of changes in the expression of immune and vascular proteins in heart tissue after LNP spike mRNA delivery aligns with reports of myocarditis and pericarditis in a subset of individuals who received mRNA vaccines”. Source. Always remember that Pfizer is still now in 2025 trying to figure out if their jab “is safe and effective, and if there is a myocarditis/pericarditis association that should be noted”.

Okay then.

