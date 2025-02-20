We’re in a long-term relationship now ;)

Pucker up, pandemic of the vaccinated confirmed. Late last year there were rumblings about a significant study from Yale University on COVID-19 vaccine adverse effects which apparently found products from the jab in vaccinees’ bodies up to 2 years later. The pre-print is now up and it’s a doozy. Source. It even got a mention in the mainstream media, the same lot that told us to take the jab. Source.

First, an issue that means so much to me, since they basically lied to us about the jab and its products only being in the body for a few days, staying at the injection site, and doing no harm. The researchers found that in people with PVS, post-vaccination syndrome, there was an unasked for long-term relationship. Detectable “S1 subunit of the SARS-CoV-2 S protein” was “found in participants’ plasma ranging from 26 to 709 days from the most recent known exposure”. Two years! Just like when it was confirmed the stuff was there months later, I say we wait for a longer study… They also noted the “similarities between PVS and long COVID symptoms” so it looks like having jabs built around the spike protein was not such a good idea, and perhaps most people with ‘long COVID’ actually have ‘long jab’. But wait, there’s more. Looks like the jab also causes “symptoms such as exercise intolerance, excessive fatigue, numbness, brain fog, neuropathy, insomnia, palpitations, myalgia, tinnitus or humming in ears, headache, burning sensations, and dizziness”.

And of course, unlike with “long COVID, PVS is not officially recognized by health authorities, which has significantly limited patient care and support”. It’s one thing that they forced this poison on you, it’s another thing entirely that they won’t treat you when you get sick from it, huh? Maybe you should, I don’t know, demand more from your leaders, yeah?

Okay then.

Extra: The dam walls really are breaking. Much more on this soon.

Extra: Brain fog caused by the jabs, huh? Evidence seems to be increasing on this front. I present to you a modern day dilemma. Do COVID-19 vaccines cause people to become stupid or is it stupid people that take COVID-19 vaccines? Or is it a bit of both? Does that make you mad? Good. Let the hate flow through you. But don’t shoot the messenger. Divert your anger to yourselves and the people that lied to you.

