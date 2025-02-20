Pucker up, pandemic of the vaccinated confirmed. Late last year there were rumblings about a significant study from Yale University on COVID-19 vaccine adverse effects which apparently found products from the jab in vaccinees’ bodies up to 2 years later. The pre-print is now up and it’s a doozy. Source. It even got a mention in the mainstream media, the same lot that told us to take the jab. Source.
First, an issue that means so much to me, since they basically lied to us about the jab and its products only being in the body for a few days, staying at the injection site, and doing no harm. The researchers found that in people with PVS, post-vaccination syndrome, there was an unasked for long-term relationship. Detectable “S1 subunit of the SARS-CoV-2 S protein” was “found in participants’ plasma ranging from 26 to 709 days from the most recent known exposure”. Two years! Just like when it was confirmed the stuff was there months later, I say we wait for a longer study… They also noted the “similarities between PVS and long COVID symptoms” so it looks like having jabs built around the spike protein was not such a good idea, and perhaps most people with ‘long COVID’ actually have ‘long jab’. But wait, there’s more. Looks like the jab also causes “symptoms such as exercise intolerance, excessive fatigue, numbness, brain fog, neuropathy, insomnia, palpitations, myalgia, tinnitus or humming in ears, headache, burning sensations, and dizziness”.
And of course, unlike with “long COVID, PVS is not officially recognized by health authorities, which has significantly limited patient care and support”. It’s one thing that they forced this poison on you, it’s another thing entirely that they won’t treat you when you get sick from it, huh? Maybe you should, I don’t know, demand more from your leaders, yeah?
Okay then.
Extra: The dam walls really are breaking. Much more on this soon.
Extra: Brain fog caused by the jabs, huh? Evidence seems to be increasing on this front. I present to you a modern day dilemma. Do COVID-19 vaccines cause people to become stupid or is it stupid people that take COVID-19 vaccines? Or is it a bit of both? Does that make you mad? Good. Let the hate flow through you. But don’t shoot the messenger. Divert your anger to yourselves and the people that lied to you.
"Long" COVID = C19 "Vaccine" Injury.
"Never believe anything until it has been officially denied." - Otto von Bismarck
The media and the purported "authorities" denied the jab components or products would not stay in the deltoid. They denied they would remain in the system for longer than a few days. They denied that there could be any long term adverse effects. They denied that the jabs would be largely or completely ineffective at preventing transmission of SARS-CoV-2. They denied that the regulators were funded by pharmaceutical companies and had a financial incentive to authorize these jabs and had a conflict of interest. They denied that they were being unethical and that they were not providing genuine informed consent.
So I knew immediately that they were lying. These "authorities" were, in many cases, the same people who said Saddam was stockpiling Weapons of Mass Destruction back in 2003 and the people taking the shots were the same dumbf*cks who believed them.
According to an epidemiological study in The Lancet in 2006 they butchered up to nearly a million civilians in Iraq. So I knew immediately this was a democide.
There was no science. They just peddled priests' drivel masquerading as science, backed up by studies of poor methodological quality, about having "faith" in Albert Bourla and Stéphane Bancel. They deified them and made the shots a sacrament.
In the US, higher levels of education were correlated with taking the shots and thus with credulity and gullibility, up to Masters degree level. Then the correlation reversed.
The people with the highest resistance to the propaganda about the shots were young black males and people with PhDs.
Whitey needed a PhD to figure out what black men and other people with a brain were able to figure out without one.