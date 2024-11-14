So soon after learning more on the cardiovascular side effects associated with COVID-19 vaccines, and not long after considering evidence that they cause brain damage and cognitive decline, a new study published in Molecular Psychiatry (a Nature journal), Kim et al., finds: “The cumulative incidence of depression, anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders, sleep disorders, and sexual disorders at three months following COVID-19 vaccination were higher in the vaccination group than no vaccination group.” Some of the associations were very large and significant: “Depression (HR [95% CI] = 1.683 [1.520–1.863]), anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders (HR [95% CI] = 1.439 [1.322–1.568]), and sleep disorders (HR [95% CI] = 1.934 [1.738–2.152]) showed increased risks after COVID-19 vaccination”. Also note that their “study suggests that neuroinflammation caused by spike proteins may contribute to occurrences of some psychiatric AEs such as depression and anxiety, dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders”. Source.

Of course, despite these very serious problems with vaccines the vast majority of us never needed, and whose effectiveness is highly questionable (potentially even negative), authorities like the CDC continue to recommend them for all. Source. The same CDC who made all sorts of claims about the spike protein (and the rest) being safe, localised, and transient, but then quietly scrubbed their website of such claims after the evidence clearly proved them wrong.

Okay then.

