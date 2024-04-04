From FDA post on Twitter/X.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), responsible for the health of Americans (and beyond), effectively a branch of the US government, though heavily funded by Big Pharma (source), has spread awareness of National Chocolate Covered Anything Day on Twitter/X, with the above picture included. It is an older post but somehow popped up into my feed just now. An immediate follow-up then reminded people to get a COVID-19 jab. Source. This oxymoronic act set off a stream of consciousness in me, akin to Proust’s madeleine, so this will be a little different from the usual posts. Enjoy!

Jabbed

Promoting such a day is already beyond absurd for a federal agency concerned with public health, with the particular image just making it worse. Doing such things leads to, oh I don’t know, obesity. A huge problem in the US and the developed world in general. Obesity was worsened during the pandemic, and is heavily correlated with COVID-19 deaths, both of which the FDA knows. Source.

Maybe if this great promoter of public health actually promoted public health, there would have been no need for COVID-19 hysteria, or the jabs. The latest published science shows the jabs were never that effective or safe, but I digress.

Drugged, sick, weak

But they don’t want you healthy, do they? If you ate right, exercised, and were mentally/spiritually fulfilled, you wouldn’t need the blood pressure medicines, statins, antidepressants, and so forth. Why would they want you taking those? They’re pretty much owned by Big Pharma.

They (identified at the end) don’t want you fasting. Source. They don’t want you eating low-carb. Source. They don’t want you to avoid gluten. Source. And instead of telling us about how to fix our microbiomes, which can greatly boost our immunity, they tell us to get endless boosters. They sure as heck don’t want you exercising. Apparently, “Physical fitness has always been central to the far right.” Source. They want you fat, unhealthy, sick.

And with transgender rights apparently being the hill worth dying on, with tolerance for alternative lifestyles being replaced with active promotion, culminating in the Biden regime’s endorsement of the Transgender Day of Visibility, coinciding with Easter, it’s almost as if they don’t want strong males getting in the way - trans women are far easier to control, especially as they rely on… pharmaceutical products.

Dumb, poor

They don’t teach logic in school. Or personal finances. That is by design. They don’t want you to be rational and independent. They want obedient workers. They want you in their companies, enriching them.

And it works, doesn’t it? People are incredibly dumb. They forced everyone to get a jab with only a few months’ worth of safety data. A jab that was correlated with cardiovascular deaths in their own clinical trials. A jab that since has had proven links with cardiovascular deaths. We now see excess deaths, largely driven by cardiovascular deaths, and also hear rumblings of ‘turbo cancer’. What do they say is the cause? And what do people believe is the cause, because they’re stupid, and further confused by mixed messaging?

Intermittent fasting - because apparently not stuffing your face with the garbage they make for a few hours is super harmful for you. Source. Exercise, especially if you’re the worst thing a person could possibly be, a White male, and thus a far-right fascist. Source. Hot weather. Source. Cold weather - this can also cause winter vagina, a growing problem in today’s men. Source. Vaping. Source. Caterpillars. Source. Oral sex. Source. Gardening - they really don’t want you active, self-sufficient, and improving your gut health. Source. Sunlight - wouldn’t want that free boost to immunity and mental health. Source. Artificial light. Source. Being sarcastic - well, duh. Source. Shovelling snow (but apparently not shaking your duvet too vigorously). Source. Catching up on sleep. Source. Not getting enough sleep. Source. Being happy - they definitely don’t want that. Source. Sparking joy. Source. Cold showers - something to get used to as they continue to take action on climate change. Source. Eggs and meat - they’ll never stop coming after our precious eggs, and meat, preferring we eat ze bugs instead, which could be a sign to eat more (but apparently fasting cause heart problems, huh, maybe they just want us eating garbage). Source. Flight delays. Source. Christmas. Source. Sleeping with the blinds open. Source. Taking too many dumps. Source. Sleeping with the TV on. Source. Having children in your early 20’s - not sure whether they want us having kids later, or when younger, or not at all. Source. Energy bills - that are rising because of them. Source. Daylight saving - not sure if they want us being more sustainable or not. Source. Cannabis use. Source. Young people not wearing masks and not taking the jabs - that’ll be the jabs that cause cardiovascular problems. Source. And it goes on…

Confused? This is how the game is played, the game they made the rules for. Some of these make sense. Some are beyond absurd. Some contradict the others. But you should notice that it’s everything but the jab, which is known to be linked to cardiovascular deaths and excess deaths, even from the clinical trials. The same jabs that were in such demand they had to bribe us with healthy foodstuffs like fries, donuts, and beer; and even cash. Source.

They want us dumb, and they want us poor. Remember the lockdowns, and how they impoverished millions, the same lockdowns that didn’t help? Funnily enough, the rich got richer. And this has always happened. Remember the GFC? In the aftermath interest rates were cut, even to zero and beyond, effectively robbing those with cash savings and inflating the prices of assets the poor can’t afford. Then after inflationary problems they caused via the lockdowns, they abruptly raised rates, with the specific intention of making life more difficult for homeowners. Source. People have literally been losing their homes because of the actions of them. Source. They did all this, and more (ah, the old pump and dump), they got richer, and we got poorer.

Sad, compliant

Speaking of the lockdowns and campaigns of fear regarding COVID-19, it’s almost as if they wanted us sun-deprived, depressed, demoralised, and constantly consuming their misinformation, outright disinformation, and propagandistic ‘entertainment’ - don’t get me started on the Barbie movie, which was explicitly misandrist, antinatalist, and in the coda opted for matriarchy instead of equality. They also wanted us fearful, which leads to all sorts of mental and physical health problems. Don’t look so shocked. If the daily fear porn on COVID-19 deaths were not enough to convince you (a tiny fraction of total deaths, by the way, and probably inflated), they outright said that they would use fear to drive compliance.

Many wondered if the pandemic, including the mass vaccination program, was about depopulation. It did cross my mind, particular as so many of ‘them’ are concerned about overpopulation and sustainability, yet were apparently so deadly scared that anyone would pass away from COVID-19, especially the elderly, to the extent that they would basically force barely tested vaccines on us - and then they couldn’t care less now that excess deaths are persisting beyond the pandemic. But while it is plausible that the harms of the jabs outweigh the benefits, and this is almost certainly true for the young and healthy, we don’t see huge swathes of the population disappearing, and what would be the point of killing off the compliant, leaving only the courageous muckrakers?

My recent ICS/Senate trip introduced me to a much more reasonable theory: the spike protein (from COVID-19 and the jabs) inhibits hippocampus growth, leading to a depressed, demoralised, and compliant society. The unjabbed like myself were also subject to demonisation and persecution. Whether this was by design or not, society certainly does look more depressed, demoralised, and compliant than ever. Devices and social media probably haven’t helped. For some unknown reason, tech billionaires have been limiting screen time for their children. Source. Sadly, we now have “a generation of lost, lonely and disconnected young people”. Source.

They

Who are the they/them that did this to us, and how can we be sure that they have intentionally done all this and more? Because they are the word’s richest people, and literally own/control everything. This is not some wild conspiracy theory. It is easily verifiable fact, made clear by publicly available financial information, available on their own websites like CNN Business and Yahoo! Finance.

Not only should it scare you silly that a handful of people control every aspect of your life, but you should also be outraged that they don’t use their power for good. Like a believer struggling with the problem of evil, just think of all that is wrong with the world today. If they wanted it otherwise, it would be so. Just one of the world’s richest people can instantly end world hunger, yet hundreds of millions are starving. They do not mandate healthy eating or exercise, but mandate the pharmaceutical products they make, and further sell us garbage that kinda looks like food, and tobacco. They sell us fossil fuels while preaching climate change. They own the left-wing, centrist, and right-wing news outlets. They own the apparently competing tech companies. And worst of all, they own both Coke and Pepsi. They own it all. They even own the politicians and the scientists, the experts. Despite this, the world is in the state it’s in. Carlin was right: “They don’t give a f*ck about you.” Source.

Okay then.

Extra: I wouldn’t go as far as actual conspiracy theorists in stating that this was all planned, for nefarious purposes, going back centuries, by the Freemasons, the Illuminati, the Jews, the lizard people, etc. This could have all come about organically, and philanthropically. As you get richer in our capitalistic society you need to invest in bigger and bigger companies. Invest in a small company and you’ve just taken it over and have to run it. Times 1,000. So you invest in the blue chips, and so do the other billionaires. As the rich get richer and the poor get poorer, more and more of the shares, voting rights, and sway is concentrated in (at east relatively) fewer hands. You hang out with the other ultra-rich people, if you weren’t already acquainted with them, at places like Martha’s Vineyard, Davos, Little Saint James, and Washington, DC. It’s not necessarily intentional, people like hanging out with people they have things in common with. So you become friends with the other elites. Collectively you end up owning pretty much everything. You all want to ‘give back’. Of course you would start thinking about the world’s problems, how to solve them, even how to manipulate people to do what needs to be done. And all with good intentions.

