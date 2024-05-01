A TGA (effectively a part of the Australian government) document reports on timeframes for “death in people who have been vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine”. Almost half (42.6%) of the reported deaths occurred within 2 weeks of vaccination, and almost two thirds (65.9%) occurred within 6 weeks. Source. While you’re attempting to lift your jaw off the floor, consider such questions:

How does this look if we also include deaths between the 1st and 2nd doses?

What number/proportion of deaths are COVID deaths and non-COVID deaths?

What number/proportion of COVID & non-COVID deaths are caused by the jabs?

What number/proportion of COVID & non-COVID deaths are being attributed to the ‘unvaccinated’ simply because they are ‘not fully vaccinated’?

What number/proportion of COVID & non-COVID deaths in the ‘unvaccinated’ actually occurred in the ‘partially vaccinated’?

Since ‘COVID-19 deaths’ can include any death in a person who happened to have a COVID-19 infection within around a month of their death (the with/from issue), should we be consistent and call around half or more of reported deaths in the vaccinated ‘COVID-19 vaccine deaths’? Or should we arbitrarily apply a double standard, even making it extremely difficult to correctly identify an obvious vaccine death?

Despite this, the TGA continues to maintain that the jabs are ‘safe and effective’. Source.

Okay then.

Extra: The Doshi-Lataster papers in JECP, on counting window and definitional issues in the clinical trials and observational studies (like ignoring COVID infections and adverse effects in the partially vaccinated, or even attributing them to the unvaccinated), look to be even more significant now.

