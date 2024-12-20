So soon after recent Islamist stabbings, ABC News reports: “A car plowed into people visiting a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on Friday, killing at least two people and injuring nearly 70 others, according to German officials. … German authorities are treating the incident as terrorism. … The suspect is an approximately 50-year-old doctor from Saudi Arabia who has lived in Germany since 2006, according to Haseloff.” Source.

Is anyone surprised about that last bit? People in the West tend to be Christian or Atheist, or something in between. When looking at terror attacks perpetrated by recent arrivals bringing cultural enrichment to our shores, typically from North Africa and Asia, one particular religion tends to dominate. How many were enacted by Hindus? By Sikhs? By Jains? By Buddhists? By Taoists? Indeed, by Jews? And how many by Muslims? Nearly all of them, right? And a good chunk of the rest is in response to the actions of Muslims. Keep telling yourself that Islam is a ‘religion of peace’. CNN seems to think so. Source. As do our beloved establishment politicians. Source. Maybe Europe would like some of those maligned ‘Trump Muslim/refugee bans’ right about now? Source.

Okay then.

Extra: For those who are simply ignorant about Islam and the violence it causes amongst its followers and victims, like Jordan Peterson who (cowardly, in my opinion) claims he doesn’t know enough about it, let me share something briefly with you from my time as a lecturer on World Religions, including Islam. Unlike figures like Jesus or the Buddha, the prophet Muhammad is one of only a handful of founders of major religions who, after their ‘conversion’ or ‘religious moment’, killed, tortured, conquered, slaved, and raped. Some would say he committed child molestation as well, but that depends on whether you think it is wrong to marry a girl at 6 and consummate the marriage at 9. All this is from Muslim sources, by the way, including the Quran. When he’s supposed to be the best dude ever, is it any surprise if his followers emulate him to some extent? Furthermore, immediately after his death his followers went and made a nice little empire, doing all the sorts of things we Westerners are apparently supposed to feel guilty about. One day, depending on time, resources, and will, I hope to show you the majority opinions of ‘non-terrorist’ mainstream Muslims in the modern age, though recent developments should make it pretty clear.

