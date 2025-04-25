Look at all those COVID deaths!

We have known for some time that COVID-19 deaths may be exaggerated since reported figures tended to be deaths ‘with COVID’ rather than deaths ‘from COVID’, but we didn’t know the extent - thanks to science we now have an idea: Half!

A Greek study published in the prestigious Scientific Reports journal (Basoulis et al) actually made an attempt to properly examine “in-hospital deaths, classified as COVID-19 deaths”, going beyond the old ‘call it COVID if they had a positive test result weeks before their car accident so we can make bank’, finding only 54.7% of so-called COVID deaths “as attributable or related to COVID-19”, with 45.3% being “unrelated to COVID-19”. Source. The exaggeration appears to be even more pronounced in those of “younger age”, reminding us that COVID-19 was a total nothingburger for the young.

Okay then.

Extra: Kinda makes all the fearmongering, lying, and draconian interventions (like lockdowns, face mask mandates, and vaccine mandates) that were pointless or even outright harmful even worse, huh?

