We have known for some time that COVID-19 deaths may be exaggerated since reported figures tended to be deaths ‘with COVID’ rather than deaths ‘from COVID’, but we didn’t know the extent - thanks to science we now have an idea: Half!
A Greek study published in the prestigious Scientific Reports journal (Basoulis et al) actually made an attempt to properly examine “in-hospital deaths, classified as COVID-19 deaths”, going beyond the old ‘call it COVID if they had a positive test result weeks before their car accident so we can make bank’, finding only 54.7% of so-called COVID deaths “as attributable or related to COVID-19”, with 45.3% being “unrelated to COVID-19”. Source. The exaggeration appears to be even more pronounced in those of “younger age”, reminding us that COVID-19 was a total nothingburger for the young.
Okay then.
Extra: Kinda makes all the fearmongering, lying, and draconian interventions (like lockdowns, face mask mandates, and vaccine mandates) that were pointless or even outright harmful even worse, huh?
A cousin of mine collapsed and died instantly of a heart attack in about April 2020. He was 49 years old and apparently knew he had an inherited potential heart problem which he chose to ignore. The paramedics said he was dead before he hit the ground but, because he died in the high street, a postmortem was ordered. Which was when it was confirmed to me that the authorities intended making Covid into a biblical plague. We were told his corpse would be tested for covid and, if found to be positive, a covid death would be registered and no further examination would occur. We weren't allowed to see the body at any time and only six people were allowed to attend the funeral. The corpse was suffering from covid so he officially died of the heart attack which had physically killed him.
and you can probably apply the same math to 'lives saved' by the jabs. Hint: it's probably closer to zero than the 20+ mill often touted.