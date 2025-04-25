Okay Then News

Okay Then News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stuffysays's avatar
Stuffysays
9h

A cousin of mine collapsed and died instantly of a heart attack in about April 2020. He was 49 years old and apparently knew he had an inherited potential heart problem which he chose to ignore. The paramedics said he was dead before he hit the ground but, because he died in the high street, a postmortem was ordered. Which was when it was confirmed to me that the authorities intended making Covid into a biblical plague. We were told his corpse would be tested for covid and, if found to be positive, a covid death would be registered and no further examination would occur. We weren't allowed to see the body at any time and only six people were allowed to attend the funeral. The corpse was suffering from covid so he officially died of the heart attack which had physically killed him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bryan's avatar
Bryan
5h

and you can probably apply the same math to 'lives saved' by the jabs. Hint: it's probably closer to zero than the 20+ mill often touted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD)
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Okay Then News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture