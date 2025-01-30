Super excited for their wedding night.

CNN reports that “Iraq’s parliament passed three divisive laws Tuesday, including amendments to the country’s personal status law that opponents say would in effect legalize child marriage. The amendments give Islamic courts increased authority over family matters, including marriage, divorce and inheritance. Activists argue that this undermines Iraq’s 1959 Personal Status Law, which unified family law and established safeguards for women. … The changes passed Tuesday would let clerics rule according to their interpretation of Islamic law, which some interpret to allow marriage of girls in their early teens – or as young as 9 under the Jaafari school of Islamic law followed by many Shiite religious authorities in Iraq.” Source.

This is not exactly new, with child marriage being a long-standing issue in the Muslim world. Very young marriageable ages are common in Islamic countries, with many of them, such as Algeria, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Libya, Morocco, Palestine, Qatar, UAE, and Yemen, having technically no age limit (Saudi Arabia recently banned child marriage). Source. And Muslim sources have recorded that their Prophet Muhammad’s marriage to Aisha occurred quite early in her life, the classic source being Sahih al-Bukhari 7:62:64, “Narrated `Aisha: that the Prophet (ﷺ) married her when she was six years old and he consummated his marriage when she was nine years old, and then she remained with him for nine years (i.e., till his death).” Source. Note that while disagreements and differing interpretations are common in religion, “Sahih al-Bukhari… is recognized by the overwhelming majority of the Muslim world to be the most authentic collection of reports of the Sunnah of the Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ).” Source. Unfortunately, it gets worse. Also common in the Muslim world is marital rape. Many of the countries listed above allow this, as well as Saudi Arabia. Source. To make things even worse, some Muslims believe that when it comes to very young wives for whom sexual penetration is not yet realistic, for “pleasures such as lustful touch, embracing, and thighing (ﺍﻟﺘﻔﺨﻴﺬ), there is no problem in it even with a suckling infant”. Source.

But Elon’s the bad guy for talking about the Muslim grooming gangs in the UK. Source. And all of us are ‘racist’ if we wish to say that some cultures, religions, or worldviews are better than others. Source. Meanwhile, there are countries where raping little children is literally legal - as long as they put a ring on it.

Okay then.

Extra: Do you think bringing in a certain type of people en masse into your country might have some consequences, especially if they have much higher fertility rates? Besides more diverse food? Certainly seemed to be the case for the victims of terrorist attacks and honour killings, as well as the LGBT community in Hamtramck, Michigan. Maybe President Trump had a point about immigration from ‘shithole countries’?

Extra: Thank you to Bryan in the comments for notifying. Around the same time, the religion of peace seems to have struck again: “Salwan Momika, who sparked unrest in Stockholm in 2023 when he burned the Koran outside a mosque, has been shot dead in Sweden.” Source.

