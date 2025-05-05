A new literature review (Posa) published in Annals of Anatomy summarises a lot of the research done on the spike protein over the past few years, and - what won’t be a surprise to any of us - finds that the spike protein is harmful, whether it comes from the virus or from the COVID-19 vaccines: “Both SPs are able to cross the BBB and can trigger acute and chronic neurological complaints. Such SP-associated pathologies (spikeopathies) are further neurological proteinopathies with thrombogenic, neurotoxic, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative potential for the human nervous system, particularly the central nervous system.” The author ends by noting that the “potential neurotoxicity” of spike protein from the vaccines “needs to be critically examined” since they’ve been given, you know, to tons of people worldwide. Source. Whoops!
This was one of the reasons I was so hesitant about the jabs from the beginning. Why would we make vaccines that take a dangerous pathogenic part of the virus, or actually worse, that orders our body to make untold amounts of the pathogenic protein? How dumb to you have to be to make - and take - this poison? Another concern was the possibility that there’s no off switch. The CDC told us that the jab and its products stay at the injection site, don’t do any harm, and last only for a few days. They’ve been so wrong about all of that that they felt the need to quietly scrub their website.
Okay then.
Extra: And they’re worried about the US government planning to require new vaccines to be tested against actual placebos. Source. Like we all thought they already were, because that’s how medical science is supposed to work. Don’t we have bigger fish to fry? Like dealing with the whole ‘inject billions, then figure out if it is harmful’ thing?
Or how about the we don't need informed consent anymore. Or we could jump from the pan to the fire and ask why state of emergencies trump the Constitution. Or how about governments not bothering with accountability or transparency anymore. How this tragedy could happen just blows my mind. I feel for the people that had this shit injected into them multiple times. I did not because I have a vax injured child and decades of learning about jabs. You didn't take it. I guess, because you have a brain and a science background. But what if you had a half brain and became an accountant instead. People were lead to the slaughter. Naive, gullible morons. But morons we love and cherish. Bloody fucked up world.
"They’ve been so wrong about all of that that they felt the need to quietly scrub their website."
No, they weren't wrong. They deliberately lied. Over and over, about everything! And they deliberately withheld true information from us and shut down, de-platformed, threatened, and censored anyone who was speaking the truth. Never forget and don't let them off the hook by saying they were just incorrect or didn't know any better at the time.