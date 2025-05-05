A new literature review (Posa) published in Annals of Anatomy summarises a lot of the research done on the spike protein over the past few years, and - what won’t be a surprise to any of us - finds that the spike protein is harmful, whether it comes from the virus or from the COVID-19 vaccines: “Both SPs are able to cross the BBB and can trigger acute and chronic neurological complaints. Such SP-associated pathologies (spikeopathies) are further neurological proteinopathies with thrombogenic, neurotoxic, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative potential for the human nervous system, particularly the central nervous system.” The author ends by noting that the “potential neurotoxicity” of spike protein from the vaccines “needs to be critically examined” since they’ve been given, you know, to tons of people worldwide. Source. Whoops!

This was one of the reasons I was so hesitant about the jabs from the beginning. Why would we make vaccines that take a dangerous pathogenic part of the virus, or actually worse, that orders our body to make untold amounts of the pathogenic protein? How dumb to you have to be to make - and take - this poison? Another concern was the possibility that there’s no off switch. The CDC told us that the jab and its products stay at the injection site, don’t do any harm, and last only for a few days. They’ve been so wrong about all of that that they felt the need to quietly scrub their website.

Okay then.

Extra: And they’re worried about the US government planning to require new vaccines to be tested against actual placebos. Source. Like we all thought they already were, because that’s how medical science is supposed to work. Don’t we have bigger fish to fry? Like dealing with the whole ‘inject billions, then figure out if it is harmful’ thing?

