Can you believe this is happening again?!

He did it, the real change candidate won! President Trump won the US presidency again, something he’s done at least twice now. Several major news outlets haven’t called it yet, but it looks incredibly obvious, with Trump leading in every single swing state, and even - unusually, for a Republican - winning the popular vote. It’s a landslide. I half-thought I might have to do what I did 4 years ago. Observing the seemingly infinite numbers of postal votes being added to then presidential candidate Biden’s tallies while you were all sleeping, overnight, when counting was supposed to have stopped (the benefits of watching from the opposite side of the world)… But the win was indeed ‘too big to rig’ (if you think 2020 wasn’t stolen, check out the corporate/media manipulation and later swing state polls, as well as laptopgate), even with the mainstream media’s unbelievable lies about Trump’s comments on Cheney.

With such a decisive electoral college and populate vote victory, the polls must have reflected this, right? Ha! The situation is very reminiscent of 2016. In just the last few days CNN reported that “Vice President Kamala Harris holds 47% to former President Donald Trump’s 44% among likely voters in the final Iowa Poll before Election Day”. Source. Trump won Iowa incredibly easily, by around 14%. CNN also reported that “Harris has a narrow edge in Michigan and Wisconsin, while she and Trump remain tied in Pennsylvania”. Source. Trump is leading in all, and looks to have won by over 2% in Pennsylvania. The final NBC News poll had the candidates “tied at 49%”. Source. It looks like Trump is winning the popular vote by 3%, around 5 million votes. And Newsweek reported, citing sources like ‘polling guru’ Nate Silver and FiveThirtyEight, that “Vice President Kamala Harris is predicted to win the election by almost every major forecaster”. Source. Get ready for a bunch of articles tomorrow with the experts wondering how they could have got it so wrong. Again. Like it totally wasn’t on purpose. Again.

Okay then.

Extra: With the freedom-loving Trump back, and RFK Jr on board the Trump train, I’d imagine there’s going to be some changes regarding the jabs/mandates and toxic substances that have been put in our food and water. Heck, even before the election there was an outstanding win against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, in San Francisco of all places. Source. I’m still waging lawfare, too*. Something’s happening. Scratch that. We’re making something happen.

*Extra: Even as someone outside the US, my life turned to shit when Trump was ousted in 2020/2021. Seems like the whole world turned to shit. Hopefully, the healing will now begin. Dude just wants “to stop the world from killing itself!” Source. Even if it kills him.

Share