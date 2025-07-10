Young Americans, Brits, Aussies, and others have cause for alarm as cancer in the young is absolutely skyrocketing, and experts wonder if “synthetic chemicals that our biology isn’t familiar with” could be playing a role. According to the state-funded ABC News, “Australians aged in their 30s and 40s are experiencing unprecedented and in some cases world-leading rates of at least 10 different types of cancer — and scientists are desperate to understand why.” For people in their 30s, “early onset prostate cancer increased by 500 per cent, pancreatic cancer by 200 per cent, liver cancer by 150 per cent, uterine cancer by 138 per cent and kidney cancer by 85 per cent”. In the US: “Large amounts of data from US cancer registries show an even more pronounced trend.” Source. Brits and others are also affected, and one expert wondered if “synthetic chemicals that our biology isn’t familiar with” are contributing to the issue, with another asserting that “chemicals… need to be proven safe”. Source. It all sounds a bit like that turbo cancer ‘conspiracy theory’ innit?

Since the experts apparently don’t know what has caused this, and since we’re already looking at unproven chemicals that may be involved, would now be a good time to consider the role of COVID-19 vaccines? The same vaccines whose trials were woefully short. The same vaccines that now researchers (at least this one) and authorities are willing to acknowledge have a poor risk-benefit profile for the young and healthy. The same vaccines that science indicates could stimulate cancer growth. How about we go ahead and directly compare the jabbed and the unjabbed, for all age groups, and for all diseases, even COVID-19?

Okay then.

