Our leaders look more like cartoonish villains by the day.

Earlier in April Spain’s energy “grid ran entirely on renewable energy for the first time”. Source. Net zero seems to be working well! Just days later, however, Spain, Portugal, and parts of France experienced net zero proper, so much so that the “governments of Spain and Portugal have declared states of emergency following today’s massive power outage”. During the emergency everyone seemed to remember the failings of renewable energy, like what to do when it’s dark, and embraced fossil fuels once more, with “gasoline… being directed to emergency generators for hospitals and other necessary facilities”. Source. Parts of “Andorra, Belgium and the Netherlands also suffered outages, according to the most recent reports”. Source. There were “chaotic scenes and widespread disruption”, with “shops, homes and restaurants [were] plunged into darkness”, and “some people [were] stuck in lifts”. Source. One wonders what would have happened if the outage lasted for a few days longer.

We may find out soon enough, with the UK, unable to tolerate the climate doing climatey things, set “to launch outdoor geoengineering experiments as part of a £50m government-funded programme”, with “proposals [that] aim to block sunlight reaching the Earth’s surface, for example by launching clouds of reflective particles into the atmosphere”. Source. It’s not a new thing, The Simpsons predicted that our leaders would block the Sun decades ago, back when the show was awesome. Source. And all-round ‘good guy’ Bill Gates (he of the COVID jabs) has wanted this for years, because he’s so concerned about climate change. Source. So concerned he enjoys and invests in private jets. Anyway, it’s not like we need the Sun for renewable energy, right? Right?

Okay then.

Extra: Yeah, I know. Make it make sense. It’s like people into sustainability and environmentalism encouraging immigrants from developing nations to the developed world where they will use a shitton more resources. Source. Or LGBT activists embracing Islam. Or people who care about the rights of females fighting so hard to get males who call themselves women into female spaces. Or people who apparently love peace but were only nice to President Trump that one time he sent a few bombs over to Syria. Or those morons who demanded we trust ‘the experts’ on COVID, who turned out to be expert at being wrong about everything and even outright lying, while sucking on Big Pharma’s teat; with the actual experts and others with integrity who were right all along being censored and demonised. I know all too well.

Share