At least. The Daily Mail reports that “Patients whose health has been ravaged after taking Covid-19 vaccines are calling for more support as the Government faces paying out tens of millions of pounds in damages. Almost 17,000 claims for disability damages have now been submitted after new information emerged about the potential risks including blood clots.” Apparently, “more people are coming forward to report that have suffered a severe impact, with some linking their vaccines to major problems such as blood cancer, myasthenia gravis and heart disorders”. Cancer, you say? And there could be way more injuries and deaths than thought. For one poor chap, his “causes of death were initially officially recorded as ischaemic heart disease and rheumatoid arthritis - but, after an inquest, this was corrected to Vaccine-induced Immune Thrombocytopenia and Thrombosis (VITT)”. Source. And there is a mysterious excess death problem going on which likely has something to do with the jabs.

Also don’t forget about the wiser, more courageous, and incredibly attractive people who said no to the jab, like myself, who were treated abominably over a pharmaceutical intervention (my body, my choice?) we clearly didn’t need. We want justice too. And some of our cases are already reaching in the millions of dollars, as with Lisa Domski. Source. Get ready to pay up, bitches. In between the jab injured and the persecuted unjabbed, we’re talking billions of dollars, minimum. It’s a shame our governments gave the jab manufacturers liability protections, huh? As it stands, it’s our own tax money paying for our successful cases. Maybe we should go after the people behind our governments, the people that pretty much own everything. The people that made trillions while we all suffered.

Okay then.

Extra: Australian lawyer Tony Nikolic is on the case. If you believe the jab killed one of your loved ones, he wants to hear from you. See his media release:

Tony Nikolic media release 230KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Share