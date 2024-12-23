Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts’ inquiry, COVID Under Trial, collected some of the world’s best and brightest - plus me - to talk about COVID-19, the vaccines, and the troubling phenomenon of excess mortality. Seemed at times like a mini ICS/Senate reunion, with people like US Senator Ron Johnson and MEP Christine Anderson speaking, and my talk being an expanded version of the earlier one. You can check out my bit here, and the whole event here. Summary/highlights of my talk:

Excess mortality, post-pandemic, is up throughout the developed world (when it should even be down due to mortality displacement), and this is not up for debate. It’s been reported in mainstream news outlets. Could the jabs be playing a role?

Plentiful evidence shows that COVID-19 vaccine efficacy/effectiveness and safety is likely exaggerated, typically by ignoring cases and side effects in the vaccinated or claiming that these occurred in the unvaccinated. So why not?

The myocarditis risk alone appears to be a far greater risk than the benefits for the jab in the young & healthy. Incredibly, Pfizer is still trying to figure out “if COMIRNATY is safe and effective, and if there is a myocarditis/pericarditis association that should be noted”.

There’s also evidence of negative effectiveness. That’s where the jabs apparently make you more likely to get and/or die from COVID.

With journalist Jason Olbourne I sent off a FOI/GIPA request to NSW Health about their infamous COVID reports. They admitted that some people who took the vaccine were being lumped in with the unvaccinated, up to early 2022, and would not provide the data to us so that we could confirm if everything was above board from early 2022 onwards.

There is a clear correlation between the jabs and excess deaths in Europe. Does the jab work differently in Europe than in the US or Australia?

Excess hospitalisations and excess deaths appear to have occurred in the smaller Australian states that initially had almost no exposure to COVID-19, and very limited lockdowns, though high vaccination uptake as with the larger states. Looks pretty obvious. At least to those whose brains haven’t been damaged by the jab.

I hope that the TGA would look into this a bit more, but figure it’s unrealistic as they’re almost exclusively funded by Big Pharma. Common sense dictates that this is a clear conflict of interest, but common sense isn’t particularly common in Parliament these days…

During question time, Senator Roberts and I touched on how pretty much all the big corporations are owned by the same few people, including Big Pharma and the MSM. Senator Pauline Hanson asked about vax status of the deceased, and I responded that we could easily get that data, and comparing the health outcomes of the jabbed and the unjabbed is how we’re ultimately going to get to the bottom of this. New clinical trials may be necessary but aren’t feasible. I certainly won’t be signing up to a trial with a 50% chance of receiving the clot shot! I think not a single unjabbed person today regrets their decision. We can go get the jab anytime we want. We just don’t want it, and are happy being the control group for an observational study. But plenty of vaccinees regret their decision. Including this poor fella.