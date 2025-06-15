MSM outlet The New York Times is not happy about Secretary Kennedy firing “all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices” and replacing them with “eight doctors and researchers, including four who have spoken out against vaccination in some way”, declaring that, “By far the most contentious pick, and the one with the highest profile, is Dr. Robert Malone.” They don’t appreciate Malone being “a right-wing star” and him being a “a vocal critic of the Biden administration’s Covid response”. Source. In another piece they take issue with him having reportedly “earned income as an expert witness on a whistle-blower lawsuit”, apparently horrified by this apparent conflict of interest. Source. He helped whistle-blowers take on Big Pharma, who we all know are corrupt? Say it ain’t so! And he got paid? Like how they get paid, but to tell lies that they pretty much admit are lies? Oh, the humanity! The NYT really doesn’t like Malone, having earlier published several hit pieces against him. Source. Source. Never mind that people like Malone were right on just about everything COVID related.

There’s also some measure of hypocrisy here, pointed out by Secretary Kennedy, who noted: “Where has the Times been for the last 20 years during which individual panelists regularly voted to recommend new vaccines owned by companies with which they personally had obscene financial conflicts?” He also indicated that Big Pharma contributes to the NYT’s advertising revenue. Source. Generally, it’s been crickets in the mainstream media. They’ve also largely been silent on the fact that Big Pharma pays the bills over at drug regulators like the FDA and the TGA , and the fact that Big Pharma and the MSM (as well as Big Tech, Big Food, Big Oil, etc.) are now all basically owned/controlled by the same few people.

Okay then.

Extra: For transparency, I do not share the NYT’s dislike of Dr Malone. He spoke out against the COVID-19 vaccines early on, played a role in my not taking one (that video), and applauded my efforts in fighting against vaccine mandates and getting counter-narrative research on the jabs published in medical journals. That’s not something I would quickly forget when I’ve been so harshly treated by the mainstream and even by ‘our side’, including in my own country. So perhaps I’m a little biased on this one. But at least I’m not getting paid huge amounts to lie about that.

Share