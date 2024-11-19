They lecture us on fake news?!

Another friendly reminder that our leaders and elites hate us, and want us weak (and dumb). The folks at the anti-Trump New York Times (source), apparently experts on fake news as per the above picture, have outdone themselves. In yet another outrageously wrong MSM hit piece against Robert F. Kennedy Jr, the newly elected President Trump’s pick for health secretary, authors for the NYT are seemingly horrified that “Robert F. Kennedy Jr. aims to reduce or even eliminate heavily processed foods, a message gaining popularity across the political spectrum”, and that “Boxes of brightly colored breakfast cereals, vivid orange Doritos and dazzling blue M&Ms may find themselves under attack in the new Trump administration”, whilst also noting (admitting?) that immigrants that may be deported by the Trump administration are relied on by Big Food (sounds like exploitation, huh?). Source. Best of all, in the initial version of the article (since altered), they continue the theme on dodgy fact-checks in the modern age, declaring that Kennedy is wrong about artificial ingredients in food, then without skipping a beat inadvertently explaining that he’s actually right, as garbage fed to our precious children is full of artificial chemicals that do who knows what to their bodies:

Mr. Kennedy has singled out Froot Loops as an example of a product with too many artificial ingredients, questioning why the Canadian version has fewer than the U.S. version. But he was wrong. The ingredient list is roughly the same, although Canada’s has natural colorings made from blueberries and carrots while the U.S. product contains red dye 40, yellow 5 and blue 1 as well as Butylated hydroxytoluene, or BHT, a lab-made chemical that is used “for freshness,” according to the ingredient label. Source.

Okay then.

Extra: Carnivores be wondering why any sane person would give such low-value sugary shit to their children for breakfast in the first place. Extra artificial ingredients or not. Do better people.

Extra: Mistakes can happen. But isn’t it amazing that there is no balance, that the mistakes all seem to go one way? For example, we got Russiagate, and Laptopgate, both working against President Trump. Not to mention the whole US government going on a deceitful anti-vax campaign while slandering rational people like me as anti-vaxxers thing. Or the CDC falsely claiming that the jab stays at the location site, for only a few days, and does no harm - only to scrub their website of such claims when later proven wrong. It’s almost as if they really have something against those of us that believe in individual sovereignty, national sovereignty, free speech, free thought, freedom in general.

Extra: Don’t be so surprised. Their largest institutional shareholders are Vanguard and BlackRock. Source. So they’re basically owned by the same few people who own pretty much everything else - the mainstream media, major food companies, major pharmaceutical companies, major energy companies, and so forth.

