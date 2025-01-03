So soon after the latest terror attack in Germany (one of many), the US was given a timely reminder of the risks of immigration from primarily Muslim countries (amongst others) and/or Islam itself. CNN reports that US-born Muslim convert Shamsud-Din Jabbar killed at least “14 people” when his “rented pickup truck plowed into a crowd celebrating the New Year in New Orleans during Wednesday’s early hours”. Source. The cultural enricher “had an ISIS flag in the truck he drove”. Source.

Understandably, those opposed to thoughtless (at best) immigration policies and ‘cultural enrichment’ are a bit upset, like President Trump and his supporters. But what does the media focus on? The apparently false claims that Jabbar was an illegal immigrant. Source. But doesn’t this show the problem is much bigger than illegal immigration? That legal immigration, immigration from countries filled with people who hate the West and our liberties (and are even willing to savagely attack their own children), and the ‘religion of peace’ itself, also need to be carefully scrutinised?

Okay then.

Extra: For those who think me a White supremacist for continuing to notice things, I’m Coloured, with a very mixed Western and non-Western migrant background. And like literally everybody else on the planet, including noted douchenozzles Ben Affleck and Anderson Cooper (source), and apparently even Cackling Kamala, famous for getting demolished in an election contested with the supposedly unelectable President Trump (source), I have oppressors and the oppressed in my ancestry.

Share